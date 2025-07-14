Nghệ An police bust massive drug trafficking ring from Laos

NGHỆ AN — Police in the central province of Nghệ An announced on Monday that they have dismantled a major transnational drug trafficking ring, arresting two suspects and confiscating 60 bricks of heroin and 37kg of methamphetamine.

The ring exploited remote border crossings in western Nghệ An, previously known as Tương Dương District, to smuggle narcotics from Laos into Việt Nam for distribution across northern provinces, according to officials.

At around 9.30pm on July 12, a joint task force of drug crime investigators and Yên Na communal police intercepted a seven-seater van, apprehending Hà Văn Thìn, 37, from Con Cuông Commune, on charges of illegal drug transportation. Trailing close behind on a motorbike was Vi Thanh Tú, a 19-year-old from Tương Dương Commune, who was detained as a suspected accomplice.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities aim to uncover the full extent of the ring and its connections. — VNS