Legal aid, healthcare brought to Vĩnh Long fishermen

VINH LONG — A programme called “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” has helped to raise awareness of legal issues among local fishermen and strengthen ties between maritime law enforcement and coastal communities in Vĩnh Long Province.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard, in coordination with the Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Committees of Vĩnh Long Province’s Party Committee and Tân Thủy Commune’s People's Committee held the programme on July 19.

Officers and soldiers from the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command provided information on maritime and island-related laws, focusing on the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The communication was delivered through direct dialogues, leaflets, and Q&A sessions, helping fishermen better understand fishing boundaries, requirements for vessel monitoring systems, and other legal procedures for offshore fishing activities.

Promoting the message “All for fishermen’s health”, the command also joined hands with Hùng Vương Hospital in HCM City to provide free medical check-ups, health consultations, and medicine for more than 300 people from policy-beneficiary families or with difficult circumstances.

The programme also distributed hundreds of practical gifts, including national flags, 350 aid packages with life jackets, first aid kits, flashlights, and essential goods.

Two students under the Coast Guard's sponsorship received scholarships worth VNĐ1 million (US$40) each.

Trần Văn Trần, chairman of Tân Thủy Commune’s People’s Committee, said the programme helps raise legal awareness among fishermen and serves as a bridge connecting the Coast Guard with local communities.

“Through this initiative, the image of Coast Guard soldiers continues to be affirmed as a reliable support and close companion of fishermen on their long journeys at sea, contributing to both economic development and the protection of national sovereignty.”

Over the past two years, the command, in collaboration with the province’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Committees, has organised five “Coast Guard accompanies fishermen” programmes in Vĩnh Long.

Other activities include four “I Love My Homeland’s Sea and Islands” contests held both online and in-person for students, and the 2024 Military-Civil New Year programme.

They have also carried out numerous social welfare initiatives, providing 910 gift packages to policy-beneficiary families and disadvantaged fishermen, and donating 50 bicycles and 280 scholarships to underprivileged students striving for academic success. — VNS