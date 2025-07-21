HCM City sees rise of 40,000 students in new school year

HCM CITY — HCM City will have 2.6 million students from preschool, primary, secondary to high schools in the 2025-2026 school year, an increase of nearly 40,000 students compared to the previous school year after its merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, according to the city People’s Committee.

The committee’s report on the implementation of tasks for the 2024-2025 school year and preparation for the new school year 2025-2026 shows that there will be 478,458 preschool students, up 4,737 students compared to the previous school year.

There will be 939,002 primary students, a drop of 9,485 students compared to the previous school year.

The number of secondary and high school students will jump to 759,278 and 352,051, an increase of 42,978 students and 1,402 students, respectively.

The number of students expected to enroll in first grade is 113,417 and sixth grade is 124,108.

In the 2024-2025 school year, a total of 129,382 ninth graders graduated from secondary schools, of which 109,720 students registered for the 10th grade entrance exam.

The city plans to put into use 1,287 new classrooms, including 151 classrooms for preschools, 585 for primary schools, 412 for secondary schools and 112 for high schools in the 2025-2026 school year.

In the 2025-2026 school year, all children living in the city will be enrolled in public schools with facilities and equipment being upgraded to meet the requirements of the national education programme.

The city Department of Education and Training has submitted to the People’s Committee a plan on recruitment of civil servants for public service units under the People’s Committees of communes, wards and special zones in the city to prepare for the 2025-2026 school year. — VNS