Đồng Nai outlines roadmap for tech-driven growth

ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai Province People’s Committee has proposed a list of nine major challenges in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation for 2025.

The proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Science and Technology as part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

It outlines key areas where breakthroughs are needed to accelerate the province’s socio-economic development through innovation and digitalisation.

Among the nine major challenges is the use of high-resolution satellite imagery to monitor and manage land use across the province.

Đồng Nai also aims to develop narrow artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for various sectors including agriculture, environment, healthcare, science and technology, construction, and urban management.

Another proposed initiative focuses on building a forecasting platform for urban development and smart logistics connectivity, particularly in the Long Thành and Nhơn Trạch areas - two rapidly growing urban zones.

To enhance competitiveness and technology integration in key sectors, the province plans to create a technology roadmap for its five core industries: manufacturing, supporting industries, energy, logistics and industrial services, and post-harvest food processing.

It also seeks to transform traditional industrial zones into smart and eco-industrial parks, integrating innovation services and green logistics.

In terms of urban management, the use of digital twin technology is proposed for selected cities, aiming to improve planning and governance.

The province is also exploring the application of quantum technologies, including quantum computing for complex data processing, quantum cryptography for secure communications, quantum sensors for precision measurements, and quantum simulations for advanced physical modeling.

Digital technologies will also be leveraged to improve safety, convenience, and welfare in urban life - focusing on daily life management, industrial safety, and disaster response.

The final challenge focuses on establishing and efficiently operating a network of experts and scientists to drive innovation-based economic growth in the province.

The announcement of these challenges is intended to encourage early engagement from digital technology businesses in developing viable, high-quality solutions tailored to local needs.

On July 21, the provincial People’s Committee also announced the establishment of a Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Project 06 implementation. Chairman Võ Tấn Đức will head the committee, which includes vice chairpersons and directors from relevant provincial departments.

The committee is tasked with advising provincial leaders on strategies and policy mechanisms to implement Resolution No 57, as well as coordinating efforts related to Project 06 - the Government’s national digital transformation and administrative reform plan.

In addition, Đồng Nai is currently developing a concentrated IT park spanning approximately 119 hectares in Long Đức and An Phước communes, with a total investment of over US$1 billion.

The park is expected to serve as a hub for digital technology development and a link in the digital product manufacturing chain.

The province is also pursuing plans for an 8,100-ha free trade zone adjacent to Long Thành International Airport, with a projected investment of $16 billion. — VNS