PM requests focused efforts to overcome aftermath of flash floods, landslides in Sơn La

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday issued an official dispatch calling for focused efforts to address the aftermath of the flash floods and landslides in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La and to proactively prepare for further extreme weather events.

The move came after at least four people have been reported missing while two others were found dead in the flash floods in the province.

Search operations are ongoing where the incidents occurred in Chiềng Sơ and Mường Lầm communes, but disaster recovery efforts are facing serious challenges as roads, mobile signal stations and power infrastructure have been damaged, local authorities reported.

In Mường Lầm, eight suspension bridges were swept away by floodwaters. Landslides have blocked access to remote villages, especially along Mường Lầm – Đứa Mòn route.

According to preliminary reports from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, based on the province’s local data, heavy rains from Saturday night to early Sunday morning triggered severe flash floods and landslides in the communes of Sông Mã, Sốp Cộp, Huổi Một and Chiềng Sơ.

In the official dispatch, PM Chính extended his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the communities affected.

To ensure the safety of people and their properties, the PM’s dispatch calls for Sơn La authorities to lead search efforts for missing persons, ensure the safety of rescue teams, care for the injured and provide support for bereaved families, including assistance with funeral arrangements in accordance with local customs.

Immediate attention must also be given to clearing blocked roads and reaching isolated areas to deliver essential aid and prevent food shortages.

Local administrations across the northern mountainous and midland provinces, including Sơn La, Lào Cai, Lạng Sơn, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An, are instructed to proactively inspect areas at risk of landslides and flooding and evacuate residents when necessary.

Defence and police forces stationed in affected areas are to assist in rescue and recovery operations, deploy necessary equipment and help identify at-risk areas for early warnings.

The ministry of agriculture and environment is tasked with issuing timely forecasts and informing local authorities and people, while also updating disaster response plans based on local conditions.

Relevant ministries are to lead efforts in restoring damaged infrastructure, especially roads, power, water, telecommunications, health facilities and schools.

Media agencies are asked to provide timely, accurate coverage and providing knowledge on recognising disaster risks and response.

The Office of the National Committee for Civil Defence will monitor and coordinate recovery efforts while the Government Office will oversee the implementation of the PM’s official dispatch.— VNA/VNS