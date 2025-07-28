Ministry proposes ministerial-level benefits for Chief Planners and Architects

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed a new policy under which individuals recruited as Chief Master Planners (tổng công trình sư) would receive a salary, housing, transport and working conditions equivalent to those of a Government minister.

The proposal is outlined in a draft decree currently under review by the Ministry of Justice.

The decree regulates the selection and employment of Chief Master Planners and Chief Architects in the fields of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Under the proposed regulations, candidates for the Chief Master Planner role must meet a series of high-level professional criteria.

These include a proven track record in relevant fields, with outstanding contributions to scientific research, technological development, innovation or digital transformation. Such achievements must be evidenced by valuable practical works, patents or applied products.

Eligible candidates must also have successfully led at least three large-scale, interdisciplinary science and technology programmes with internationally recognised impact.

Alternatively, they may qualify by having developed at least two scientific and technological products that have been successfully applied in practice.

Experience managing or coordinating projects with budgets from VNĐ300 billion (US$11.5 million) or more, rising to VNĐ500 billion for infrastructure, core technologies or national-level digital transformation, is also required.

If approved, Government officials selected for the role would be ranked at Senior Expert Level 3, equivalent to ministerial rank. They would also receive additional income through contractual agreements, ensuring parity with candidates from outside the public sector.

For those not part of the public sector, including Vietnamese citizens abroad or foreign nationals, the proposal ensures salary and income levels under contractual terms would not fall below previous compensation.

Chief Master Planners may also be eligible for bonuses of up to 20 per cent of their total salary for outstanding performance, or up to 10 per cent for good performance, subject to evaluation by competent authorities.

Additional benefits include exemption from personal income tax and entitlement to housing, transport and workplace conditions comparable to ministerial standards.

Provisions on family health care, schooling and eligibility for public service appointments are also included.

The draft decree further outlines the criteria and benefits for the role of Chief Architect.

Candidates must have at least seven years of experience in relevant sectors, along with a demonstrated record of excellence through high-value projects, innovations or scientific products.

Strategic and systems thinking, along with the ability to lead at sectoral or national levels, are also required.

Chief Architects, if selected from within the public sector, would be ranked at Senior Expert Level 1 and receive supplementary income through contract agreements.

For external candidates, income levels would also be based on contractual terms, with a guarantee not to fall below existing compensation.

Similar to Chief Master Planners, Chief Architects may receive performance-based bonuses and enjoy income tax exemption as well as other preferential policies outlined in the draft.

The proposed decree is currently undergoing legal review. — VNS