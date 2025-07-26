Việt Nam to face Indonesia in ASEAN U23 Final

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese U23 team will meet host Indonesia in the final of the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship.

The match is scheduled for 8pm on July 29 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia triumphed over Thailand 7-6 in a penalty shootout after the teams drew 1-1 during regulation time in the semi-finals on Friday evening. This match was a true test of strategy and endurance, showcasing Indonesia's modern football identity characterised by high pressing, speed, and energy.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam secured a 2-1 victory against the Philippines in the other semi-final. This match highlighted the Vietnamese team's resilience and their ability to adapt effectively under coach Kim Sang-sik.

In terms of strength, Indonesia are considered on par with Việt Nam. This promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams exhibit aggressive, fast-paced play and are in excellent form. Indonesia are noted for their physical fitness and pressing ability, while Việt Nam have demonstrated effectiveness in organisation.

Việt Nam have won the ASEAN U23 Championship twice in a row in 2022 and 2023 and aim for a hat-trick of titles if they defeat Indonesia in the upcoming final. With the advantage of playing at home, Indonesia are determined to overcome Việt Nam and claim the championship. VNS