Russia–Việt Nam Cultural Centre opens in Saint-Petersburg

MOSCOW — A Russia–Việt Nam Cultural Centre was inaugurated at Herzen University in Saint-Petersburg on July 28, marking the debut of the first of its kind in Russia’s second largest city.

The event takes place in the context of the two countries celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations and continues a series of vibrant cultural activities following the visit to Russia by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in May.

The centre’s activities focus on developing joint educational projects, conducting scientific research and conferences, as well as organising events related to the promotion of the culture, history, and traditions of both countries. It is expected to become an important platform for strengthening bilateral humanitarian and academic cooperation.

State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Education of Russia Andrei Korneev described the opening of the centre as a milestone event, as it will build a bridge of friendship between the two peoples and serve as a symbol of the strong and multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

Present at the ceremony, Ngô Phương Ly, the wife of Party General Secretary Lâm, emphasised the importance of the longstanding bilateral collaboration in culture and education – a key component of the special traditional relationship nurtured by many generations based on trust, loyalty, and sharing.

According to her, the establishment of the Russia–Việt Nam Cultural Centre right at a university with such a longstanding tradition and influence as Herzen University carries great significance.

This will be a space where two rich and distinctive cultures intersect, helping students, lecturers, and those who love Việt Nam deepen their understanding of the country, its people, language, and arts, affirmed Ly. — VNA/VNS