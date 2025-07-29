Diplomacy plays pivotal role in Việt Nam's independence and development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s diplomacy has proven its importance in serving the country with its historic achievements, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said on Monday at a conference on the 80-year development of Việt Nam’s diplomatic affairs.

Hosted by the foreign ministry, the event reviewed the sector’s key results over the past eight decades to define specific directions for the current global context, with the attendance of former and current diplomats as well as students from the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam.

The conference also discussed improving diplomatic affairs and particularly economic diplomacy, enhancing the sector’s advisory role for the Party and the State, as well as beneficiary policies for diplomatic personnel.

According to Sơn, since the early days of the modern, independent Việt Nam under the leadership of late President Hồ Chí Minh, diplomacy has been an effective instrument for the country to gain more allies, win over opponents, safeguard the newly formed Government and buy more time for revolutionary forces in preparation for long resistance wars.

Việt Nam’s diplomatic strategies during this time translated victories on the battlefield into victories in international negotiations to end the wars in Việt Nam, including the historic Geneva Agreement in 1954 and the Paris Agreement in 1973.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with other revolutionary forces, Việt Nam’s diplomacy played a crucial role in ending over a century of subjugation under colonialism and imperialism, ushering the country into a new era of independence, unity and development,” said Sơn.

“Việt Nam’s diplomacy has consistently asserted its pioneering role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and mobilising external resources and favourable conditions to serve the two strategic pillars of national building and defence,” the foreign minister added.

Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries. It has also built a network of strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 37 nations, including major powers and all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The country is an active member of more than 70 international and regional organisations, while its ruling Communist Party of Việt Nam has formed relations with 259 official political parties across 119 countries.

Meanwhile, economic diplomacy has helped Việt Nam attract billions of dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) and rank among the world’s top 20 fastest-growing economies.

Việt Nam is also a member of 17 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, which link the country to over 60 major economies across the globe.

Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường said Vietnamese diplomacy was born out of the nation’s existential need during the struggle for freedom, and has continued to evolve throughout the country’s history, through years of resistance wars and the ongoing process of nation-building and integration.

A key highlight of the conference was an in-depth examination of the core values that shape the character and identity of Vietnamese diplomacy in the Hồ Chí Minh era, Cường said, explaining that these include steadfastness, resilience, strategic thinking and strong adaptability in a rapidly changing international environment.

Việt Nam employs a persuasive and flexible approach to diplomacy, which is grounded in consistent principles and the skilful coordination of external relations, from Party and State to people-to-people diplomacy, he said.

Discussing innovative strategies in the new context, delegates at the event also analysed adaptability, global cooperation, digital transformation and the pioneering role of younger diplomats in connecting Việt Nam to the world. — VNS