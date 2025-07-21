Over 266,500 substandard houses eliminated nationwide

HÀ NỘI — As of July 19, a total of 266,511 makeshift and dilapidated houses across Việt Nam have been eliminated with support from the government, according to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

Of these, 231,513 homes have been completed and handed over to residents, while construction is underway on an additional 34,998. The total figure reflects an increase of nearly 2,000 houses compared to the update provided on July 8.

To accelerate progress, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries, central agencies, and local authorities to take urgent and coordinated action to fulfil the national goal of doing away with all makeshift and substandard housing by August 31.

Special emphasis is placed on ensuring housing support for families of war martyrs and individuals with meritorious services, with a deadline set for completion by July 24, 2025. This timeline aligns with key national milestones, including the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), while serving as part of a broader emulation movement leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

Ministries, agencies, and localities are urged to mobilise every available resource to further promote the housing support programme. Each house is regarded as “a gift, a home, and an act of compassion”, reflecting the Vietnamese people’s profound sense of solidarity and humanity. — VNS