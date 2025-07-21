Swift aids for victims of Hạ Long Bay tourist boat tragedy

HÀ NỘI – In the wake of the catastrophic boat capsizing in Hạ Long Bay, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, emergency relief efforts have been mobilised to support the bereaved families and survivors.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee on July 20 decided to allocate VNĐ215 million (over $8,200) from its disaster relief fund to assist the victims and their families. Of the total, VNĐ195 million was earmarked for the families of 39 deceased and missing individuals, each VNĐ5 million, while VNĐ20 million for the 10 injured, each VNĐ2 million.

In Hà Nội, its Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee swiftly followed suit, approving VNĐ88 million in aid from the city's relief fund. The capital confirmed that 17 of its citizens perished in the tragedy and one sustained injuries. The committee coordinated with local authorities across multiple communes where victims resided to ensure rapid assistance.

The families of the dead receive VNĐ5 million VND, while the injured is provided with VNĐ3 million. Officials are developing care plans for children orphaned by the disaster, with ongoing verification efforts to ensure no victims are overlooked in the assistance.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Bắc Ninh Province visited the family of three deceased in Tân Yên commune, offering VNĐ30 million for funeral arrangements. The provincial Department of Home Affairs contributed VNĐ10 million from the local children’s protection fund while the Red Cross Society added VNĐ15 million from the humanitarian fund.

In Quảng Ninh Province, various organisations, businesses, and individuals also joined hands to assist the victims.

Sun Group donated over VNĐ2 billion in victim support, with VNĐ45 million per deceased victim and VNĐ25 million per injured.

A delegation of the provincial Red Cross Society went to Quảng Ninh General Hospital and Bãi Cháy Hospital to support patients. They offered VNĐ3 million per bereaved family and VNĐ2 million per injured person.

The Quảng Ninh Tourism Association also visited the victims under treatment at local hospitals. It presented VNĐ3 million for each injured, mobilised VNĐ100 million in aid for the bereaved families, and allocated VNĐ40 million to support the boat owner.

Currently, more than 20 local hotels are offering free lodging and meals for the relatives arriving to identify and claim their loved ones.

Vịnh Xanh 58 tourist boat, carrying 46 tourists and three crew members, was struck by an unexpected thunderstorm while on a sightseeing tour to Sửng Sốt Cave and Titop Island. The steel-hulled vessel, built in 2015, lost GPS signal contact at 2:05pm on July 19.

Forty-five out of 49 people aboard had been found as of 1:40am on July 20 following the tragic capsizing incident, with 10 survivors, 35 confirmed dead, and four still unaccounted for. The capsized boat was towed ashore at 2am on July 20. VNA/VNS