Authorities uncover further violations in Vũng Tàu coastal landfill case after media report

HCM CITY — Authorities have uncovered further violations in a controversial case involving the illegal dumping of construction waste into the sea in Vũng Tàu, following an investigative report by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

On Monday, the Vũng Tàu Ward People’s Committee in HCM City issued a dispatch confirming initial violations at the site of the Hòn Ngưu Cable Car and Aquarium Service Cluster Project at 01A Trần Phú Street.

The move came after VOV published a report titled “Illegal dumping of construction waste into Vũng Tàu sea exposed”, prompting immediate inspections by a joint task force, including the ward’s Urban Infrastructure and Economy Division, HCM City’s Economic Police, and local police.

Inspectors discovered two dumping sites where construction debris had been discharged directly into the sea. Plastic waste, water hyacinths, and household refuse were also found piled up along the shoreline.

Wave-blocking concrete blocks (Tetrapods) had been placed beyond the approved project boundary, raising concerns about possible encroachment.

Authorities ordered the project developer to halt dumping activities and submit all legal documents, including the construction permit, land reclamation contracts, environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports, and project approval records.

Waste samples were collected for testing and project boundaries re-surveyed.

On July 22, further inspections were conducted with the Zone 11 People’s Procuracy and Bình Minh Mapping & Construction Co.

By July 23, the developer, Vũng Tàu Cable Car Tourism JSC (VCCT.CO), submitted documents to local authorities.

Initial reviews confirmed the dumping took place within a 15,732-square-metre land reclamation area (Zone B) approved by former Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu authorities, now under HCM City’s Department of Agriculture and Environment.

On July 25, the ward administration met with the Department of Construction and the developer to assess compliance.

Environmental concerns

Marine experts warned that dumping mixed waste into coastal waters could seriously damage coral reefs, seagrass beds, and marine biodiversity, even in the short term.

An urban planning consultant in HCM City said the case reflects gaps in project oversight, where real-world practices often diverge from approved plans.

In response, the Vũng Tàu Ward People’s Committee has asked the Department of Construction to lead an inspection of the developer’s compliance with the construction permit, especially regarding landfill materials.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been asked to evaluate whether the materials used align with the approved EIA and relevant environmental laws.

The Economic Police has been asked to provide lab test results on the dumped waste to determine its nature and legality.

Authorities have pledged continued coordination to resolve violations in line with the law. — VNS