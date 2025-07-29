Đà Nẵng Airport to provide medical emergency services

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV)'s Đà Nẵng office has signed an agreement on emergency medical services with the local Military Hospital C17 in providing urgent transport and response actions related to medical emergencies on flights at Đà Nẵng International Airport.

ACV-Đà Nẵng said it’s a step towards mitigating risks and saving more lives with accurate first aid and medical support for both flights and ground services at the airport.

The two partners will continue exchanges in training for medical rescue, treatment and healthcare staff mobilisation activities as well as transporting patients in emergency cases.

Previously, airport authorities along with Đà Nẵng City General Hospital, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company agreed on a joint-action plan to give top priority to organ tissue transport for urgent transplants.

ACV-Đà Nẵng, in cooperation with Đà Nẵng Ophthalmology Hospital and Orbis, the world’s only flying eye hospital and a globally recognised non-profit organisation, plan to launch the aerial hospital at the airport in the second quarter of 2026.

The Flying Eye Hospital initiative includes an intensive training programme tailored for ophthalmologists, medical residents, anaesthesiologists, nurses and biomedical technicians.

Last week, ACV-Đà Nẵng officially introduced Face ID biometric technology on the VneID platform for all passengers eligible for paperless aviation procedures at the airport.

This makes the Đà Nẵng airport the first in Việt Nam to make use of completely automated services for passengers from check-in to boarding. VNS