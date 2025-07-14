General Secretary Tô Lâm urges stronger role for communes in national growth

HƯNG YÊN — General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for a fundamental rethinking of the role of communes in Việt Nam’s governance and development strategy, urging local leaders to transform grassroots administration into a dynamic force for growth, innovation and citizen service.

He delivered the message at the First Congress of Nghĩa Trụ Commune's Party Committee for the 2025–30 term, held on July 13–14 in the northern province of Hưng Yên.

Nghĩa Trụ Commune was officially established through the merger of three former communes: Long Hưng, Nghĩa Trụ and Vĩnh Khúc. During the 2020–25 term, the commune recorded an average annual economic growth rate of 14.8 per cent, and annual per capita income reached VNĐ152 million (US$5,820).

Poverty was eliminated, and near-poor households accounted for less than 0.2 per cent. The commune admitted 129 new Party members, surpassing its plan by nearly 5 per cent. All local schools achieved and maintained national standards.

Looking ahead to the 2025–30 term, Nghĩa Trụ has set forth a comprehensive goal of accelerating innovation and digital transformation and linking these efforts with the development of urban areas, trade, services, tourism and high-quality agriculture.

The commune is determined to become a prosperous eco-urban centre, meeting ward-level criteria by 2030.

Goals also include transforming its economic structure with trade, services and tourism collectively accounting for 50 per cent; reducing the rate of near-poor households to under 0.15 per cent; raising the urbanisation rate to over 51 per cent; and achieving 98 per cent health insurance coverage.

In his address, General Secretary Tô Lâm praised Nghĩa Trụ Commune's achievements in recent years, especially in the context of the administrative consolidation and restructuring that took place earlier this month.

He called on Nghĩa Trụ to strive to become a model for urban development integrated with ecological agriculture and new-style rural services, while preserving traditional cultural values.

Lâm said that economic development should be multi-directional, leveraging the commune’s peri-urban location to serve as a foundation for fast and sustainable growth.

He also stressed the need to develop specialised and high-quality agriculture based on the commune’s traditions in cultivating fruit, ornamental plants and seedlings along with organising production zones under models of smart, ecological and experiential farming that meet VietGAP standards and allow traceability.

The General Secretary called for restructuring the labour force, increasing income levels and shifting the local economic structure, while focusing on vocational training, digital skills and entrepreneurship support for farmers, youth and women.

Every village under its authority should develop internal regulations to preserve cultural heritage and traditional festivals, while building cultural spaces that retain the identity of Hưng Yên and the Red River Delta.

Under the newly adopted two-tier local government model, where communes are the lowest level of public administration, the Party chief said it is crucial to shift management thinking toward a service-oriented government.

He urged the development of a high-quality cadre of commune officials, equipped with broad skills, digital literacy, a people-centred mindset and a deep understanding of local conditions.

Lâm noted that the new Party Committee must urgently translate the resolution from Congress into specific five-year and three-year programmes, with clearly assigned responsibilities and concrete targets.

He concluded by highlighting that solidarity with the people is the lifeblood of Party activities at the grassroots level and voicing his belief that Nghĩa Trụ will become a leading model in urbanisation, digital transformation and sustainable development, contributing to Hưng Yên's progress.

As part of his visit, the General Secretary also inspected the Nghĩa Trụ Commune Public Administrative Service Centre, emphasising the importance of accessible, modern and effective service delivery at the grassroots level. — VNS