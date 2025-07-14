Forum connects Vietnamese talent worldwide with national development goals

HÀ NỘI — The 6th global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals will take place from July 19 to 21, bringing together some of the brightest minds from around the world to discuss how young intellectuals can contribute to the country’s development in a new era.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Nguyễn Tường Lâm, secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee and chairman of the Việt Nam Youth Federation, said the event was more than an annual gathering, it was a strategic initiative aimed at building a global ecosystem of young Vietnamese intellectuals, connecting them with national development efforts and helping shape a high-quality workforce for the future.

Lâm said this year’s forum was intended not only to provide a platform for academic exchange, but also to act as a bridge connecting intellectuals, policymakers and the market. The aim, he noted, was to bring young minds closer to the practical challenges of national development.

Themed 'Global young Vietnamese intellectuals supporting the nation’s advancement into a new era', the forum forms part of efforts to harness the intelligence, creativity and scientific expertise of young Vietnamese to support the country’s growth.

This year’s programme will see a shift in focus, placing greater emphasis on real-world engagement. Alongside in-depth discussions, participants will visit major enterprises and innovation hubs.

Organisers say this year’s forum brings together the most diverse and accomplished group yet. From over 700 applicants, 201 official delegates were selected, joined by more than 300 observers and guests. An advisory council of 15 leading scientists will also take part.

Most delegates were trained overseas, with 62 currently working in 20 countries and territories. They specialise in key fields such as AI, IT, healthcare, nuclear physics, and the green economy.

In addition to the overarching theme, the forum will focus on four key areas: applying AI and emerging technologies to increase labour productivity, innovation and entrepreneurship aligned with the green and sustainable economy, strategies for sustainable adaptation in an era of global change, and cultural and educational development in the digital age.

Breakthrough ideas and policy recommendations proposed during the forum will be submitted to the Party and State leadership. The forum will also propose long-term strategies to better harness the role of global Vietnamese young intellectuals in the 2025-30 period, with a vision towards 2045.

Organisers also plan to establish a comprehensive database of global Vietnamese young intellectuals and create a sustainable network to support national human resource development.

Launched in 2018, the global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals has brought together more than 1,000 participants from inside and outside the country. The initiative has helped shape policy discussions on talent development and led to the formation of a global network of more than 2,000 young Vietnamese intellectuals who maintain regular professional exchanges. — VNS