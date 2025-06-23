PM’s presence at WEF meeting, bilateral activities in China to contribute to regional, global prosperity

BEIJING – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s attendance at the upcoming 16th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, affirms Việt Nam’s position, role and sense of responsibility towards peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world, according to a diplomat.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing ahead of the PM's presence at the meeting and his working trip to China from June 24 to 27, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình said that along with the Vietnamese leader, the meeting will see the attendance of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the Ecuador President, the PMs of Singapore, Senegal and Kyrgystan, together with more than 100 ministerial-level leaders and over 1,700 delegates from businesses, international organisations and scholars from many countries around the world.

The fact that the PM has been invited to attend and speak at this important event for three consecutive years reflects the WEF as well as the international business community's recognition and high regard for Việt Nam's position, role, and contributions to global and regional economic growth.

Through the trip, Việt Nam wishes to contribute proactively to discussions to seek solutions to economic and development issues in the region and the world; grasp new issues and trends in the world economy; share its perspectives, vision, and development experience, especially after it has just completed the four policy pillars that serve as a foundation for the country’s transformation and new era of development – the era of the nation’s rise, said Bình.

During meetings with global leaders, policymakers, and businesses, Việt Nam will have the opportunity to promote the country’s image and convey messages about the Party’s and State’s policies and directions; and to create and foster chances for cooperation with governments and businesses in support of the nation’s development goals, firstly in response to complex developments in global trade, he said, affirming that engaging and discussing with government partners and global and regional enterprises is an important and effective channel for Việt Nam to accelerate the implementation of priorities aimed at maintaining and achieving growth breakthrough, including expanding and diversifying export markets and attracting investment.

In addition, PM Chính’s participation in the WEF meeting in China for the third time reflects Việt Nam’s strong respect and support for the host country, further fueling the positive and comprehensive development of Việt Nam-China relations.

The high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam will engage in many important activities at the meeting and during their visit to China. The Vietnamese Government leader will attend as a special guest at the policy dialogue session with the Executive Chairman of the WEF Tianjin, deliver a keynote speech at the discussion “Is Asia’s Century at Risk?”, and participate in the meeting’s opening session. In addition, he will have bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries, the WEF, and major corporations.

The ambassador expressed his belief that PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation's participation and contributions will play a crucial role in the overall success of the WEF meeting.

He said they will convey a message about the decisive importance of cooperation and dialogue, as well as the building of a suitable global policy and governance environment to promote new growth drivers and ensure sustainable and inclusive development amidst the volatility, instability, and uncertainty of the international environment and the global economy.

PM Chính will share insights on the intertwined opportunities and challenges facing the prospects for global economic growth, share Việt Nam’s perspectives and experiences, and propose specific initiatives to enhance collaboration among countries in the region.

The leader will also emphasise the country’s strategic vision and strong determination to achieve growth and development goals, along with its efforts to adapt to new circumstances. He will share major policies of the Party and State, along with the country’s socio-economic development achievements; reaffirm its commitment to maintaining growth targets, ensuring fast yet sustainable and efficient growth; and highlight the potential and attractiveness of the Vietnamese market.

Through this meeting, Việt Nam will reaffirm its respect for the global business community, express its readiness to engage in open and frank dialogue, and listen to constructive and positive feedback from enterprises. In addition, it will share the Government’s efforts to create a favourable investment and business environment for the business community, and to drastically implement comprehensive measures across institutions, infrastructure, financial resources, and human capital. The country will also call for investment cooperation in key sectors that Việt Nam is promoting and needs breakthroughs in, such as artificial intelligence, automation, biotechnology, clean energy, infrastructure, and financial services, according to Bình.

More substantive relations

Regarding the Việt Nam-China relations, Ambassador Bình stated that in the context of a volatile and unpredictable global economy, both sides need to continue expanding and enhancing the effectiveness and quality of substantive cooperation, so as to achieve more tangible outcomes and new highlights.

He proposed the two sides actively and effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries on substantive cooperation across various fields, strengthen the material foundation of bilateral relations by promoting investment and trade cooperation, and boosting the import of goods, especially high-quality agricultural products of Việt Nam.

It is necessary to focus on implementing major projects that serve as new symbols of bilateral cooperation. Among these, the three standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries, namely Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn – Hà Nội and Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng, should be considered the top priorities in the strategic infrastructure connectivity between the two sides.

Attention should be paid to encouraging Chinese enterprises to expand collaboration and increase investment in the fields matching's China's strength and Việt Nam's demand such as science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green growth, and clean energy. The countries should also bring into full play regional free trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 to promote balanced bilateral trade.

This is the first working visit to China by a key Vietnamese leader in 2025, taking place immediately after the highly successful state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in April 2025, amid the 75th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations and the Year of Humanistic Exchange.

Given the great significance of this event, the Vietnamese Embassy in China, from the outset, identified it as one of its top political priorities. The embassy has mobilised all resources and proactively coordinated with relevant agencies and localities of both sides to actively promote the PM’s important bilateral engagements.

The diplomat showed his confidence that this trip will continue to realise and deepen the important common perceptions reached between the countries' top leaders, maintain and consolidate the stable and positive development momentum of bilateral relations, while also promoting Việt Nam’s stature in global cooperation mechanisms, thus opening up numerous concrete and practical collaboration opportunities for the country’s prosperous and sustainable development in the new era. VNS