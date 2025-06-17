Việt Nam, New Zealand ties entering strongest phase: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam–New Zealand relations are entering their most dynamic phase to date, with both countries now among each other’s leading strategic partners in the region, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and New Zealand (June 19, 1975 – 2025), Ambassador Giang noted that over the past half-century, the bilateral relationship has been steadily nurtured and strengthened, achieving remarkable progress and significant milestones.

The two nations established a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009, a Strategic Partnership in 2020, and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025. Bilateral relations have continued to grow through regular high-level delegation exchanges, effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and close collaboration in regional and international forums, contributing to addressing regional and global challenges.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation continues to expand, with two-way trade rising steadily from US$300 million in 2009 to over $1.3 billion today. Education and training remain highlights of the relationship, with more than 600 Vietnamese officials having received English and professional training in New Zealand since 1992, and over 600 scholarships awarded by the New Zealand Government to Vietnamese students.

New Zealand has also maintained stable Official Development Assistance (ODA) for Việt Nam, implemented meaningful projects such as improving the quality of fruit crops like avocado, dragon fruit, and passion fruit, as well as dam and dyke safety projects in central Việt Nam. The two countries are also enhancing cooperation in various fields including agriculture, national defence and security, transport, and climate change adaptation.

These achievements stem from a strong foundation of political trust and growing strategic confidence, underpinned by high-level political will, warm ties between leaders, and deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of both countries. However, much untapped potential remains, Giang said, calling for greater efforts and stronger actions from both sides to elevate the relationship to new heights.

The 2025 milestone holds special significance as the two countries agreed to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ambassador Giang emphasised, saying that this move reflects both nations’ firm belief in the future of the bilateral relationship, and their shared resolve to expand cooperation in a new era of development, meeting the aspirations of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.

To implement the new partnership framework, Việt Nam and New Zealand are urgently working to develop an action plan with concrete measures and projects to unlock and maximize each country’s potential and strengths.

Sharing a common vision and strategic interests in peace, cooperation, and development, the two sides should further deepen political ties, promote substantive defence and security cooperation, enhance all-level delegation exchanges across various channels, and improve the efficiency of existing bilateral mechanisms. In the context of profound regional and global shifts, both countries should strengthen coordination and mutual support in multilateral forums, including ASEAN-led mechanisms and the United Nations.

According to the ambassador, as two highly complementary economies and members of multiple key regional free trade agreements, Việt Nam and New Zealand are well-positioned to strengthen economic integration and trade-investment ties. The two sides are working toward a breakthrough to achieve a bilateral trade target of $3 billion by 2026. Education and training will remain a key pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with diverse joint programme and attractive scholarships to build a high-quality workforce for the future.

Direct flight routes between the two countries are also expected to enhance economic and investment ties, people-to-people exchange, cultural and educational links, and tourism cooperation, bringing Việt Nam and New Zealand closer than ever.

Alongside efforts to bolster traditional areas of cooperation, the two countries are expanding into emerging and high-potential sectors such as science and technology, environmental protection solutions, emission reduction, green transition, high-tech agriculture, renewable energy development, and climate change response, aligned with their respective strengths and developmental needs.

Regarding the role of the Vietnamese community in strengthening bilateral ties, Ambassador Giang noted that over 14,000 Vietnamese are currently living in New Zealand. Most have stable lives, with many achieving success in business, academia, public service, and even politics.

Over the years, the Vietnamese community in New Zealand has served as a vital bridge, actively contributing to bilateral relations, uniting the community, and fostering friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of both countries.

Many overseas Vietnamese, including intellectuals, scientists, and businesspeople, remain deeply connected to their homeland and are committed to nurturing the bilateral relations. Vietnamese associations frequently organise cultural and culinary events, helping preserve national identity, connect the diaspora, and strengthen their bond with Việt Nam. —VNS