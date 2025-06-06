Sweden and Việt Nam: Partners in progress, partners in the future

By Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Việt Nam

Today, on June 6, 2025, we celebrate Sweden’s National Day—a time of pride, reflection and unity. It’s a day when Swedes everywhere come together to remember the key moments that shaped our country and the values we stand for. As Sweden’s Ambassador to Việt Nam, I’m honoured to share the meaning of this special day and celebrate the strong and growing relationship between Sweden and Việt Nam.

A day of national pride and reflection

Sweden’s National Day marks two important events in our history. The first is when Gustav Vasa was elected King on 6 June 1523, starting Sweden’s return to independence through a secession from the Kalmar Union, a union between the Kingdoms of Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The second is the adoption on 6 June 1809 of a new constitution, which strengthened democracy, equality and good governance. This was done by making the principle of separation of power a centrality by creating greater distinction between the legislative, judicial and executive power. These events are not just history—they are part of who we are as a country that values freedom and fairness.

Since it became an official holiday in 2005, the National Day has been a time for Swedes to celebrate our culture, people and traditions. Across the country, people join flag-raising ceremonies, concerts and parades. It is also a special moment when new citizens are welcomed into our society, showing Sweden’s openness and inclusive spirit.

This day is also a chance to think about Sweden’s role in the world and the important friendships we share—like the one with Việt Nam. This partnership has stood strong over the years and continues to grow in today’s changing world.

An historic and lasting partnership

Sweden and Việt Nam have a unique and long-standing relationship. In 1969, Sweden was the first western country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam—during a difficult time. This showed our belief in peace, solidarity, and open dialogue. Over the past 56 years, our partnership has grown from development assistance into a broader relationship built on trade, innovation, and shared goals.

Today, Sweden and Việt Nam are not just partners—we are trusted friends. We work together on many important issues, including sustainable development and digital technology. Our cooperation reflects shared values of resilience, teamwork and finding smart solutions for the future.

Highlights from our partnership

Several recent events show how strong our relationship is. One example is the Swedish documentary Victory Vietnam, which has reached over 30 million viewers in Việt Nam. This powerful film about April 30, 1975 reminds us of our shared history and the deep respect that connects our countries.

Another highlight is the recent important announcement of a planned investment by the Swedish company Syre in Bình Định Province. This project supports Việt Nam's green development and shows how Swedish companies bring innovation and sustainability to help tackle environmental challenges and grow the economy.

Companies like ABB, AstraZeneca, Ericsson, H&M, IKEA, and TetraPak continue to be active in Việt Nam. They create jobs and support innovation in sectors such as healthcare, energy and infrastructure. These companies are more than investors—they are partners in Việt Nam's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

A stronger economic future

Trade is a key part of the Sweden – Việt Nam relationship. In a world facing many challenges, Sweden and Việt Nam both believe in open and rules-based trade. By continuing to work together, we can help build a stronger, greener and more stable global economy.

Thanks to the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), businesses from both countries have more opportunities to grow and work together. This agreement creates predictability and lowers barriers to trade which actually means greater economic growth for both Europe and Việt Nam.

One example is that tariffs on vehicles from the EU will be completely eliminated by 2030 from around 70 per cent when the agreement came in effect; reducing prices for Vietnamese consumers that would like to drive a Swedish car.

The heart of our relationship

While trade and technology are important, it’s the many people-to-people connections that make our partnership special. For many decades, Vietnamese students, doctors, engineers, journalists and artists have come to Sweden to study, work and share ideas. Many have brought back valuable knowledge that helps Việt Nam grow, and deepens the many personal bonds between our countries.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many hundreds of Vietnamese alumni from Swedish universities. They represent just a small part of the thousands of Vietnamese students who have studied in Sweden over the years—a powerful reflection of the deep and enduring educational ties between our two nations.

At the same time, many Swedish professionals have found Việt Nam to be a vibrant, creative place full of opportunities. These exchanges have created a rich and lasting friendship between our peoples.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate Sweden’s National Day, we also look ahead with hope and confidence. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Sweden on June 12–13 is an important moment. It will not only confirm our strong ties, but also lead to new partnerships in areas like green innovation and digitalisation.

During the visit, we expect meaningful meetings, new agreements and joint projects that will benefit both countries. Sweden sees Việt Nam as a key partner in solving global challenges—from climate change to public health. Together, we can create strategic partnerships and new opportunities for our people.

A message of thanks

On this National Day, I want to sincerely thank the people of Việt Nam for your friendship and cooperation. The relationship between our nations is built on trust, respect and a shared vision for progress. I’m confident that as we continue working together, our partnership will become even stronger.

I also encourage everyone to follow the upcoming visit—it will be a meaningful step forward in our relationship. More than a diplomatic event, it reflects our shared commitment to a better prosperous future.

To all Swedes in Việt Nam, I wish you a happy National Day. Let’s celebrate our history, honour our achievements, and look forward to the possibilities ahead. Together, Sweden and Việt Nam will continue to be strong partners—and a positive force in the world.