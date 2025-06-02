Italy and Việt Nam: advancing together in a changing world

Italian Republic Day, also known as 'Festa della Repubblica' for Italians, is nationally celebrated in Italy on June 2, every year. On this occasion, Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco della Seta wrote for Việt Nam News.

Each year on June 2, Italy celebrates Republic Day, a commemoration of the 1946 decision to embrace the democratic values that continue to guide our national journey. This year’s celebration holds special meaning for our bilateral relations, as it coincides with a series of important national milestones for Việt Nam: the 80th anniversary of its independence and the 50th anniversary of its national reunification. I thus cherish this festive day as an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come together and how much potential remains for our partnership to grow.

Shared commitment in a changing world

We find ourselves in turbulent times, with instability, crises and conflicts affecting many regions across the globe. In this context, Italy reaffirms its commitment to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region and, as Việt Nam, advocates for the respect of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

These are also times marked by rapid and profound transformations. Artificial intelligence offers great opportunities for innovation and development, but also raises complex economic, social and ethical questions. Climate change continues to jeopardise the delicate equilibrium of our planet and poses a serious threat to the well-being and prosperity of our communities. Rising trade tensions are adding pressure to the global economy.

Italy and Việt Nam are actively working together to address these pressing challenges – for instance, by advancing academic and technological cooperation, supporting Việt Nam’s energy transition through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and upholding an open and rules-based multilateral trading system. On these themes, Việt Nam can always count on Italy as a reliable and committed partner.

A strategic and expanding partnership

Two important meetings held in Hà Nộ this January – the 6th Political Consultations and the 9th Joint Economic Commission, both co-chaired at deputy ministerial level – reaffirmed the strength and depth of our bilateral ties. These high-level dialogues reflected the steady progress of our partnership and outlined a shared vision for its future development.

Politically, our Strategic Partnership – now in its 12th year – has evolved into a mature framework for sustained dialogue and joint action on key global and regional challenges. Italy and Việt Nam have also agreed upon a detailed Plan of Action to translate this Partnership into concrete steps and coordinated initiatives.

Economic relations between our countries continue to grow. In 2024, trade between Italy and Việt Nam surpassed US$6.9 billion – a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year – confirming Việt Nam’s position as Italy’s leading trade partner in ASEAN. In terms of investments, 12 new projects were registered last year alone, including both expansions of existing facilities and new greenfield ventures.

Cultural and educational exchanges continue to be a key dimension of our partnership. This is reflected in the growing number of Vietnamese students choosing to study in Italy – many of whom benefit from scholarships offered by Italian institutions – as well as in the increasing participation of Vietnamese artists in major cultural events in Italy. A notable example is the invitation extended to architect Trung Mai to exhibit at the Venice Biennale Architettura 2025.

Scientific and technological cooperation is progressing steadily, as demonstrated by the recent Italy–Việt Nam workshop on semiconductors, co-organised with Việt Nam’s National Innovation Centre. The initiative highlighted the strong potential for joint innovation in a sector of global strategic importance.

Looking ahead: building together for the generations to come

Above all, I am convinced that the true foundation of our relationship lies in the bonds between our people. It is through shared experiences and lasting friendships – among students, researchers, artists and professionals – that our partnership becomes most tangible and enduring. These people-to-people connections not only enrich our present, they also invest in the future by shaping new generations who will carry our friendship forward with renewed energy and vision.

This July marks a significant step in this direction, with the launch of a direct flight between Hà Nội and Milan, operated by Vietnam Airlines. This new link will serve as a bridge between our countries, opening new pathways for travel, business, cultural exchange, and mutual discovery.

When I first arrived in Việt Nam, I was warmly welcomed as a guest by the Vietnamese people. Today, after two years, I feel a deep sense of belonging. It is an honour to serve in a country where the strength of our bilateral ties is reflected so clearly in human connection.

As I look to the future, I am confident that Italy and Việt Nam will continue to walk side by side – guided by trust, mutual respect, and shared values – in pursuit of peace and prosperity for the generations to come. Today, our partnership stands strong and mature, ready to embrace new and more ambitious goals. VNS