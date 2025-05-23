Ambassador anticipates Vietnamese PM’s fruitful visit to Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato' Tan Yang Thai has anticipated that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur from May 24-28 will deliver fruits and further solidify political trust between leaders.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency reporters in Hanoi, the diplomat said this will be PM Chính’s maiden visit to Malaysia in his current role. It takes place at a moment when regional cooperation is more critical than ever, and when Malaysia and Vietnam have elevated bilateral relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

It will provide a direct platform for reviewing the implementation of key bilateral initiatives under current partnership framework, including those in trade and investment, the Halal industry, and oil and gas; for exploring new frameworks in green economy and clean energy; and for enhancing people-to-people exchange, he said.

As for PM Chính’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit, the diplomat said it is a strong signal of Việt Nam's commitment to the shared objective of building an ASEAN that is united, forward-looking, and central to regional peace.

According to the diplomat, the 46th ASEAN Summit comes at a defining juncture as ASEAN is navigating an era of deep transitions — strategic competition, supply chain reconfiguration, climate change, and digital transformation. In such a context, Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 aims to re-anchor the bloc’s relevance through a threefold mission: unity, resilience, and global leadership. The Summit will be a platform to consolidate support around the ASEAN Community Post-2025 Vision, a blueprint that aspires to make ASEAN more integrated, responsive, and globally proactive.

In doing so, he said Malaysia is committed to preserving ASEAN centrality and neutrality in an increasingly multipolar world, ensuring that ASEAN economic agenda is inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready; and strengthening external partnerships while keeping ASEAN in the driver’s seat.

Việt Nam’s role in this journey is, without question, indispensable. Việt Nam has long been regarded as pivotal to ASEAN’s cohesion. Việt Nam’s commitment to regional peace, non-alignment, and inclusive development resonates strongly with Malaysia’s priorities for ASEAN 2025, he added.

The ambassador expressed Malaysia’s wish to work closely with PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation to strengthen ASEAN unity, enhance economic resilience and promote ASEAN’s voice globally.

Malaysia looks to Việt Nam as a partner in shaping ASEAN’s outreach to the world, as well as contributing to constructive dialogue with external partners such as China, the US, the EU, and beyond. Việt Nam’s strateallygic importance and proactive approach make it an indispensable in ensuring the success of Malaysia’s Chairmanship and the enduring relevance of ASEAN, the diplomat added. — VNS