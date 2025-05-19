President Hồ Chí Minh cherished by all communists: Italian Communist leader

ROME — Hồ Chí Minh is an iconic figure who is cherished by all communists and those who fight for freedom and independence, stated General Secretary of the Communist Party of Italy (PCI) Mauro Alboresi in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Italy on the occasion of the 135th birthday of the Vietnamese leader (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

President Hồ Chí Minh’s influence is felt not only in Việt Nam but throughout human history, he stated, emphasising that Italian communists have always held him in great respect and profound affection.

Alboresi said that Vietnamese people’s love for the leader can be clearly seen, the love that Italians, particularly as communists, also share. He is a figure who transcends national borders and time, representing a point of reference for all of humanity. The PCI leader said that he truly believes that President Hồ Chí Minh is one of the greatest individuals in history, and for that reason, his legacy will endure forever.

Alboresi also noted the close historical connection between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the remarkable leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh. Decades ago, the Vietnamese leader visited Italy to speak about the need for independence and the fight against colonialism and imperialism. In Milan City, he lived and worked at the Antica Trattoria della Pesa – an event commemorated by a plaque in front of the building today.

This was an important phase in Hồ Chí Minh’s life as he left his homeland in search of a way to save the country. He travelled across the world before returning to Việt Nam in the early 1940s to lead the revolution, secure independence, defeat French colonialists, and triumph in the struggle against American imperialism, ultimately building a prosperous, modern Việt Nam that brought peace and happiness to its people.

The successful struggle of the Vietnamese people raised the “flag” of freedom and demonstrated that Hồ Chí Minh was a great political leader. His ideology, alongside Marxism-Leninism, became a guiding light for the entire international communist movement and continues to lead the actions of Vietnamese communists.

The PCI leader said that Italian communists have continued to study President Hồ Chí Minh and the history of the CPV with great interest and attention. Alboresi reaffirmed the support of Italian communists for the CPV, especially amidst the current global turbulence.

The history of the PCI, which has existed for over 100 years, frequently references Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology and the greatness of his thought, as well as the experiences of Việt Nam. Italian communists have always supported and highly valued Việt Nam's achievements, and they continue to do so today, as Việt Nam enters a new era of growth. For Italian communists, President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam remain a shining example to follow, stated Alboresi. — VNA/VNS