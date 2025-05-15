Lao media highlight President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career

VIENTIANE — Pathet Lao newspaper and an online publication of the Lao News Agency (KPL) on Thursday ran an editorial highlighting the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of his birthday (May 19, 1890–2025).

The article begins with the life and revolutionary career of the late leader of Việt Nam. It mentions the event on June 5, 1911, under the name Văn Ba, he boarded the ship Amiran Latouche-Tréville, leaving Nhà Rồng Wharf in today's Hồ Chí Minh City to begin his journey to find a way to save his country.

The writing notes that during the 30 years of living and working abroad, Nguyễn Tất Thành - Nguyễn Ái Quốc - Hồ Chí Minh did many jobs, participated in revolutionary movements with people in many countries, and at the same time, constantly fought for the independence and freedom of his homeland. The article recounts in detail the historical milestones in that journey.

Particularly, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Đình Square, he read the Declaration of Independence, announcing the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. In 1946, the first-tenure National Assembly of Việt Nam elected him President of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee and President Hồ Chí Minh, the entire Party, people, and army of Việt Nam defeated the invasion plots of hostile and reactionary forces to protect and maintain the revolutionary government.

At the second National Party Congress in 1951, Hồ Chí Minh was elected Chairman of the Party Central Committee. Under the leadership of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, the resistance war of the Vietnamese people against the invading French colonialists achieved glorious victory, ending with the historic triumph of Điện Biên Phủ in 1954.

With this victory, the North was completely liberated while the Party Central Committee and President Hồ Chí Minh continued to lead the Vietnamese people to simultaneously carry out two strategic tasks of the Vietnamese revolution: building socialism in the North and fighting to liberate the South to reunify the country and complete the people's national democratic revolution nationwide.

According to the article, the third National Party Congress in 1960 unanimously re-elected President Hồ Chí Minh as Chairman of the Party Central Committee. In its second and third tenures, the National Assembly elected him as President of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. Together with the Party Central Committee, the President led the cause of building socialism in the North and set out the correct path for the resistance war against the US imperialists to secure the ultimate victory. He also laid the foundation and unceasingly fostered friendship between the Vietnamese people and others around the world, as well as between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and global communist parties and workers' movements.

The Pathet Lao newspaper emphasises that the death of President Hồ Chí Minh on September 2, 1969, was an enormous loss. His testament is a priceless historical document, showing the quintessence of ideology, morality and the noble soul of a great man who devoted his whole life to the Fatherland and humanity.

At the end of the article, the newspaper affirms that President Hồ Chí Minh devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation, and the people of Việt Nam, and also for peace and social progress in the world. He lived a glorious life full of hardships and sacrifices, extremely noble and rich, and also extremely pure and beautiful. His life and great revolutionary career will forever be a shining example for generations of the Vietnamese people to learn and follow. — VNS