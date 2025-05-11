Party chief’s state visit to inject momentum into Vietnam – Belarus ties: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will create a remarkable driving force for multi-faceted relations while strengthening the friendship as well as mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, according to Belarusian Ambassador to Việt Nam Uladzimir Baravikou.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency, Baravikou acknowledged important historical celebrations in both nations, including the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam's national reunification, the anniversary of Việt Nam's Điện Biên Phủ victory, and the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit holds great significance, he stated, adding that he is confident the visit will open up a new chapter in bilateral relations which were built on friendship, trust, assistance and mutual understanding.

The ambassador emphasised how this friendship has stood the test of time, with Belarusians — along with other Soviet people — contributing to Việt Nam's victory over US imperialism and post-war reconstruction, as well as thousands of Vietnamese citizens studying and working in Belarus.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lukashenko are sincerely committed to elevating relations to a new height, he added.

Notable achievements in bilateral relations

Discussing the highlights of Belarus-Việt Nam cooperation, the ambassador noted that Việt Nam has been Belarus's priority partner in Southeast Asia. Over the past three decades since the establishment of the diplomatic relations, both sides have built a solid foundation, with regular diplomatic exchanges, more than 100 hundreds of bilateral documents signed and dozens of economic, trade and investment projects carried out.

The scope of cooperation is broad and diverse, ranging from defence and security to culture, sports and tourism, he said.

In just the past three years, over 20 visits by leaders and security officials have taken place, with dozens of bilateral documents signed. Regular information and technology exchanges have contributed significantly to the security, peace and defence capabilities of both countries.

A recent priority has been simplifying contact between citizens of both countries. This year, a visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders between Việt Nam and Belarus comes into effect, while direct flights are expected to be launched in the near future.

Belarusians love Vietnamese resorts and appreciate the local climate and high-quality services, Baravikou remarked, adding that he hoped Vietnamese citizens will visit Belarusian health resorts, nature reserves and famous military sites.

Trade, economic and investment cooperation remains a cornerstone for bilateral relations. Belarus is striving to develop balanced and mutually beneficial trade relations with Việt Nam, considering Việt Nam its strategic partner and a 'window' for expanding Belarusian exports to Southeast Asia, he stated.

According to the diplomat, Belarus stands ready to contribute to Việt Nam's food security, including the supply of beef products to the market.

Industrial cooperation has emerged as a new form of partnership, exemplified by the successful joint automobile assembly project in Việt Nam's northern province of Hưng Yên. Other promising projects are under development, with BelAZ dump trucks, MAZ trucks and high-performance Belarus tractors favoured in Việt Nam.

The Southeast Asian country has expressed interest in Belarus’s technological expertise in high-tech fields, digitalisation, industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food production and many other areas, the ambassador noted, stressing that Belarus is willing to cooperate closely in exchanging cutting-edge technologies to strengthen Việt Nam's technological security.

Vietnamese exports of rice, grains, coffee, fruit and fish products to Belarus continue to increase, while made-in-Việt Nam microchips and electronic equipment are also popular in the country.

Record-breaking trade and future cooperation potential

In 2023, two-way trade reached a record high in modern bilateral relations, partly due to the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which will mark its 10th anniversary on May 29.

Belarus, holding the EAEU Chairmanship this year, is ready to facilitate effective implementation of the agreement, including promoting Vietnamese goods in the EAEU member states' markets.

Baravikou noted several priority areas for enhancing cooperation, with trade and economy placed at the centre, given the complementary nature of the two economies. Belarus is willing to share its technology and expertise in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digitalisation and food production with Việt Nam.

The diplomat went on to highlight Belarus's recent achievements in nuclear energy and space technology, including the successful operation of its first nuclear power plant and the launch of Belarus's first cosmonaut, Marina Vasilevskaya, to the International Space Station in March 2024. He described this as promising areas for cooperation between the two countries.

It is necessary to promote regular contact, he said, adding that developing relations between individuals and organisations, holding cultural events, and implementing education projects will bring the two countries closer together.

He expressed his confidence that both countries have great prospects for cooperation, with the traditional and sincere friendship serving as a foundation for bolstering the dynamic development of bilateral ties. — VNA/VNS