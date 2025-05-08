Russian Ambassador optimistic about outcomes of Vietnamese leader’s visit

HÀ NỘI — Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam G. S. Bezdetko has expressed optimism that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s official visit to Russia will generate fruitful outcomes, while speaking to the media on the threshold of the visit, spanning from May 8-11.

Ambassador Bezdetko called it a key event in this year's highest-level bilateral engagement programme. The visit coincides with significant anniversaries, including 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, 80 years of the Great Patriotic War victory of Russia, and 50 years since Việt Nam's liberation of the South and National Reunification, he noted.

The ambassador noted that the presence of Việt Nam's top Party leader at the commemorative events in Moscow serves as a testament to the shared perspectives between Russia and Việt Nam on current global developments, the historical outcomes of the Second World War, and the importance of safeguarding historical truth against politically motivated distortions.

He expressed his hope that during the visit, the two countries’ leaders will engage in in-depth discussions on the full range of issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on advancing substantive cooperation and resolving outstanding matters. Preparations for the planned meetings and negotiations are already well underway, he said, hoping that the outcomes will include substantive agreements to further consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Việt Nam in key areas.

Expressing confidence in the success of the visit, he remarked that all the necessary preconditions have been in place to ensure a productive outcome. He voiced his hope that the two sides would reach concrete agreements to deepen economic and trade relations, including the implementation of large-scale joint projects in potential sectors.

Pointing to ongoing shifts in the global geopolitical landscape, he emphasised the importance of preserving and strengthening ties with long-standing, traditional partners, including that shared by Russia and Việt Nam.

Reflecting on 75 years of relations, Ambassador Bezdetko highlighted the strong foundation built during Việt Nam's struggle for national independence and reaffirmed that this relationship remains unshaken by global changes.

He said Russia regards Việt Nam, not only as a close partner but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia. The Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) plays a vital role in enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

He affirmed Russia’s support for enhancing cooperation among the EAEU, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and other multilateral frameworks operating across the wider Asia-Eurasia region.

Among the core pillars of the Russia–Việt Nam comprehensive strategic partnership, energy cooperation remains a cornerstone. For over four decades, the Vietsovpetro joint venture has played a central role in the bilateral oil and gas sector. Russian energy giant Gazprom, a global leader in natural gas production, is also actively involved in projects in Việt Nam.

Ambassador Bezdetko welcomed expanding cooperation in high-tech industrial production, citing notable examples such as the Russian-branded GAZ automobile assembly facility in Đà Nẵng and the joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Centre, which conducts pioneering research in medicine, ecology and materials science.

Scientific, educational and technological cooperation between the two countries has become a long-standing tradition. The ambassador highlighted the effectiveness of Russia’s federally funded scholarship programme for Vietnamese students at Russian universities. He also mentioned an ongoing project to establish the first Russian-language school in Hà Nội.

People-to-people links continue to underpin bilateral ties, with Vietnamese speakers of Russian and Russian speakers of Vietnamese acting as vital bridges between the two societies. The ambassador noted the strong cultural affinity between the two nations, with Russian culture enjoying wide popularity in Việt Nam, while original forms of Vietnamese art remain appreciated in Russia.

The ambassador highlighted that direct people-to-people connection remains a driver of humanistic engagement. He noted that the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Việt Nam has significantly boosted tourism. In 2024 alone, approximately 232,000 Russian tourists visited Việt Nam, an increase of nearly 85 per cent compared to the previous year, while the number of Vietnamese visitors to Russia is also steadily rising.

He also acknowledged the role of Russian localities in deepening bilateral ties through strong partnerships with Vietnamese cities and provinces. Regions such as Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan, Kaluga and Ulyanovsk have been particularly active in fostering these connections.

Overall, the ambassador said, Russia and Việt Nam possess all the necessary conditions to further expand their equitable and mutually beneficial partnership. Looking ahead with optimism, he reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to working closely with Việt Nam to unlock the untapped potential of their comprehensive strategic partnership, for the benefit of both peoples, and in the interest of peace and prosperity.

During his stay in Russia, General Secretary Tô Lâm will attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in Moscow.

Regarding the significance of the event, Ambassador Bezdetko underscored that the lesson of the Great Patriotic War affirms that global peace and comprehensive development can only be guaranteed based on respecting the aspirations of each nation and the right of countries to pursue independent and sovereign policies rooted in traditional values.

This is especially crucial in today’s geopolitical context, where the world faces unprecedented challenges and threats and international relations are undergoing a fundamental restructuring as a new world order takes shape.

In this context, Russia emphasises its support for a multipolar world order, advocating for the principle of equal sovereignty of nations and ensuring a balance of interests. This is the only way to ensure fairness in international relations. This system's international legal significance requires no adjustments, rather, the United Nations Charter must be fully and entirely implemented, not selectively, stated the diplomat. — VNS