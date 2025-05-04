Việt Nam, Kazakhstan enjoy golden time to boost ties: Kazakh Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Kazakhstan are experiencing an ideal time to lift up their ties to a new height, Kazakh Ambassador to Việt Nam Kanat Tumysh told the press ahead of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to the Central Asian country from May 5 to 7.

Tumysh recalled that 2025 marks sixty-six years since President Hồ Chí Minh’s historic visit to Kazakhstan in 1959 and thirty-three years since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

He described the partnership as having evolved through three phases – from foundational years to a period of active engagement, and now entering what he termed a “golden stage” of development, marked by increasing high-level exchanges and mutual trust.

The ambassador highlighted practical steps that have bolstered cooperation. Since May 2024, citizens of both countries holding ordinary passports have been exempt from visa requirements, a move he believes will unlock potential in tourism, transport and logistics.

A bilateral treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons signed in 2023 also came into effect in 2024. Meanwhile, the Việt Nam–Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation has been upgraded to ministerial level. Its eleventh session took place in May 2024, co-chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

At the local level, provinces and cities have begun forging their own partnerships. Bắc Ninh and East Kazakhstan signed a sister province agreement, while Đà Nẵng and the Kazakh city of Aktau established a formal friendship and cooperation pact.

Economic ties have also gained traction. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$1 billion in 2024 – a significant recovery following the pandemic period.

Air connectivity has improved as well, with the number of direct flights between the two countries doubling from two per week in 2022 to four in 2025, linking major destinations such as Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng, and Almaty. Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans to operate flights to Đà Nẵng this June, he noted.

In last December, Vietnamese conglomerate Sovico and a Kazakh investment fund jointly acquired Qazaq Air. The ambassador expressed optimism that this and other initiatives, including Sovico’s deals in airport infrastructure development and energy cooperation with KazMunayGas, will gain fresh momentum during the General Secretary’s visit.

He noted that Kazakh businesses have been satisfied with their investment results in Việt Nam and that Vietnamese investors are exploring opportunities in Kazakhstan, especially in hospitality and tourism.

The ambassador attributed the steady growth in bilateral ties to the trust and goodwill between the two governments, as well as the personal rapport between senior leaders. He also praised Việt Nam’s “bamboo diplomacy” and Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy for fostering a balanced and forward-looking partnership.

The ambassador described General Secretary Lâm’s upcoming visit as a strategic milestone, coming just two years after President Tokayev’s own state visit to Việt Nam. He said the trip will provide a crucial platform for both sides to reassess their cooperation frameworks and launch new initiatives.

While bilateral trade has grown significantly, he acknowledged it still falls short of potential. With sufficient political will and business engagement, he said he hopes the two countries will aim for US$2–5 billion in annual trade.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, climate change, and supply chain disruptions, the ambassador emphasised the importance of signing agreements between the two countries during the Vietnamese leader's visit to further promote cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador identified several promising areas for further collaboration, including logistics, defence, tourism, energy, and agriculture.

Kazakhstan, he noted, has become the third-largest source of foreign tourists to destinations such as Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, and Đà Nẵng. He also saw great potential in railway connectivity, particularly Việt Nam’s Hải Phòng–Hà Nội–Lào Cai rail project, which Kazakhstan hopes to link with the broader Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This “Middle Corridor” would stretch from Kunming to Almaty, Aktau, Baku and Istanbul, eventually connecting to Europe.

He said Kazakhstan is ready to allocate 100–200 hectares for logistics hubs to support this east-west freight network.

In energy, the ambassador noted Kazakhstan’s nuclear experience, referencing its Soviet-era plant in Aktau and ongoing cooperation with France, the Republic of Korea, and China on new nuclear power projects. He expressed his interest in working with Việt Nam, which is reportedly re-evaluating its own nuclear strategy.

Agricultural cooperation was also high on the agenda. Kazakhstan is exploring imports of high-quality Vietnamese rice such as ST25, alongside tea and coffee. In turn, Kazakhstan can supply Việt Nam with organic apples, competitively priced meat products, and wheat. — VNS