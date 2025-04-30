Foreign ambassadors congratulate Việt Nam's achievements after 50 years of reunification

HÀ NỘI — Ambassadors of countries in Việt Nam have extended their congratulations to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh affirmed that the April 30, 1975 victory was a symbol of ardent patriotism, the strength of great national unity, the indomitable and heroic fighting spirit of the Vietnamese army and people, and the strong aspiration of the Vietnamese people for independence, freedom, peace and happiness. This was also a typical victory of the world revolutionary forces, contributing to strongly promoting the struggle of the world people for independence, peace, democracy and social progress.

“The April 30 victory was a triumph that shook the world and was a historical turning point for the Vietnamese people but also an event of great significance for the Lao and Cambodian revolutions as well as the world revolution, contributing to promoting the struggle of the world people for national independence, peace, democracy and social progress, encouraging the spirit of the peoples who were carrying out the struggle for liberation, against imperialism, defeating neo-colonialism in Indochina as well as in the world,” the ambassador stated.

According to the diplomat, Laos and Việt Nam have formed a special fighting solidarity alliance. With special affection, the Lao Party, State and people have fully supported and created favourable conditions for Vietnam to open the "Hồ Chí Minh Trail" through Lao territory to "cut through Trường Sơn mountain range to save the country," completely liberate South Việt Nam, and unify the country.

That noble and extremely great sacrifice became an unparalleled strength and a great source of motivation, contributing to bringing the revolutions of Việt Nam and Laos to a great victory in 1975, ending decades of war, establishing a miracle of defeating both colonialists and imperialists. The victory that the Vietnamese army and people had made was a great source of encouragement for the people of all Lao ethnic groups in the cause of defending and developing the country. The Lao Party, State and people consider this triumph as their own, she stressed.

The Lao People's Army participated in the parade marking this important anniversary, she said, affirming that this participation shows the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the people and armies of Laos and Việt Nam, and affirms the most friendly relationship between the two armies.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the anniversary, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei called the event a historic and symbolic milestone marking the country’s complete national unification and the dawn of its journey toward becoming a strong, independent nation.

“We deeply admire the resilience, solidarity, and cooperation of the Vietnamese people, Party, and Government, as well as their unwavering determination to resist foreign invasions,” he said.

He said that throughout Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and reunification, the Chinese Party and Government always gave the Party, Government and people of Vietnam the most steadfast and greatest support.

Both nations should remember the past and look to the future, continuously inheriting and upholding the traditional Việt Nam - China friendship, jointly building a bright future for bilateral ties, and writing a new chapter about their enduring friendship, he said.

At the invitation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, the Honour Guard of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China joined the military parade celebrating the anniversary. He described it as a powerful reflection of the profound friendship and growing mutual trust between the two nations and armies.

According to him, videos showing the PLA Honour Guard rehearsing on the Hồ Chí Minh City streets have been widely circulated on Chinese social media, garnering enthusiastic and positive responses from netizens. Many expressed their eagerness to visit Việt Nam to experience its hospitality firsthand, witness its development achievements, and explore its natural beauty.

Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes affirmed that the victory on April 30, 1975 was an extraordinary testament to the will, sacrifice, intelligence and solidarity of the Vietnamese people, under the wise leadership of the Party and the legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh. Việt Nam defeated the most powerful war machine of US imperialists, achieved complete victory in the South and realised its dream of national reunification.

“That victory was a great source of encouragement for revolutionary forces, anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism movements around the world. President Hồ Chí Minh predicted that it would be a worthy contribution to the national liberation movement,” the ambassador said, praising the remarkable development of Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam after 50 years of national reunification.

After five decades, from the ashes and poverty, Việt Nam has once again created a great miracle: peace, prosperity and justice - that can only be achieved thanks to the dedication, creativity and solidarity of an entire nation, the ambassador said.

In his congratulatory message to Vietnam on this occasion, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Kanat Tumysh expressed his deep personal pride in being born in the year of Việt Nam's reunification, and sent his warmest congratulations to and admiration for the Vietnamese people.

Ambassador Kanat Tumysh also expressed his delight at Việt Nam's strong development steps, believing that Việt Nam's current reform efforts will achieve good results, helping the country to enter a new era of development, with double-digit growth, and becoming one of the countries with the most developed economies in the world.

Expressing his joy at experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of the important holiday of the Vietnamese people, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Việt Nam Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade said that he saw many people walking and taking pictures along streets, especially at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, and many children wore shirts with the Vietnamese flag printed on them.

At that moment, he also wanted to go out to share the feelings of pride and joy with the Vietnamese people, he said, adding that their patriotism is very high and it is wonderful to see flags hanging on all the windows.

Considering that the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification an opportunity to look back at Việt Nam's remarkable development over the past 50 years, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird emphasised that Việt Nam's transformation over the past half century - becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the region and a major production and investment hub - is truly remarkable.

According to the ambassador, the achievements are a testament to the value of peace as well as the will and persistent efforts of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam in pursuing development and prosperity for the country.

The ambassador said that, since establishing diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1973, Australia has always been proud of the partnership between the two countries. — VNA/VNS