Việt Nam – a symbol of peace, post-war development: Italian scholar

ROME — Five decades since national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), Việt Nam has transcended the scars of war to become a success story in the world, an Italian scholar has remarked.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Professor Masina Pietro Paolo from the University of Naples “L’Orientale” highlighted peace as the cornerstone of Việt Nam’s current strength and global standing.

He emphasised that after suffering from the great pain and losses during wartime, the Vietnamese people understand better than anyone the value of peace. Việt Nam has steadfastly pursued peaceful and friendly ties with its neighbours and strengthened international cooperation across political and economic spheres.

The transformation of Việt Nam–US relations from former foes into comprehensive strategic partners stands as a striking example of post-war reconciliation and the triumph of peace, he noted.

Half a century since the war's end and national reunification, Việt Nam remains committed to building on the achievements of Đổi mới (Renewal) and deeper international integration while staying determined to implement strategic breakthroughs and major national policies to herald a new era of national development. Though much needs to be done, the country's progress so far has made it a standout success globally, Masina said.

He talked about Việt Nam’s efforts to bring into play national solidarity during its development journey, pointing out that the strong cohesion within Vietnamese society remains a vital resource for overcoming contemporary challenges.

Discussing how Việt Nam has applied the factors that led to the April 30 victory, including the combination of military acumen and diplomatic skills, and the harnessing of the strengths of both the nation and the era, in national development, he stressed the importance of diplomacy and the ability to rally the international community's support.

According to Masina, Việt Nam raised the banners of peace and justice, mobilising widespread global support. Waves of anti-war protests erupted across the US and worldwide, including in numerous Italian cities like Genoa, Reggio Emilia, and Rome. The solidarity shown by progressive movements and peace advocates around the globe played a crucial role in pressuring the US to withdraw its troops.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of late President Hồ Chí Minh in shaping Việt Nam’s image as a peace-loving and freedom-cherishing nation. Today, President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideological legacy and international prestige continue to serve as invaluable resources in enhancing Việt Nam’s diplomatic relations.

The spirit of solidarity with Việt Nam during wartime was deeply and sincerely felt among the Italian public. Many Italians contributed medicine to aid the Vietnamese people, and thousands volunteered to donate blood.

Additionally, various Italian delegations visited Hà Nội, affirming strong international solidarity with Việt Nam’s just cause for independence and reunification, according to the professor. — VNS