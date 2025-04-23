Việt Nam – Laos ties flourish despite global uncertainty: Deputy Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI – Despite an unpredictable global and regional landscape, the relationship between Việt Nam and Laos has continued to grow steadily, underpinned by great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Mạnh Cường told the press ahead of President Lương Cường's state visit to Laos.

Cường said that first, frequent mutual visits, meetings and engagements at all levels, especially high levels, through various mechanisms have strengthened the mutual trust between the two countries' leaders. The countries have reached several strategic agreements, confirming both sides’ commitment to reinforcing their special friendship and fostering practical, effective and sustainable cooperation.

Second, the official noted, multi-faceted partnerships spanning areas including politics, defence, security, economy, healthcare, culture, education and coordination at regional and international forums have seen consistent progress.

Thanks to attention from leaders of both nations, bilateral agreements have been rapidly implemented. Projects like the Lao National Assembly House and the Vũng Áng seaport stand as visible markers of successful collaboration. Additionally, key joint projects have been revitalised, generating new momentum for future cooperation, he added.

Third, regular people-to-people contacts and delegation exchanges at various levels have continued to play a crucial role in reinforcing the friendship while reflecting the deep-rooted connection between the two nations, shaped by the shared struggles for independence in the past and current national construction and defence efforts. The deputy minister attributed these results to the strong determination and joint effort by the two Parties and countries over the years.

On the topic of President Lương Cường’s forthcoming visit — the first in his capacity as the State leader of Việt Nam — the deputy minister described it as a reaffirmation of Việt Nam’s strong regard for and high appreciation of Laos and the determination of leaders of both Parties and countries to further promote special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

The president’s state visit to Laos comes at an important moment, when the two countries are actively implementing the resolutions of their respective Party congresses and pressing ahead with national socio-economic development plans.

At the same time, efforts are underway to build on recent high-level engagements, including a meeting between the two Politburos, the trilateral summit of top leaders from Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian parties, and a session of the Việt Nam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee. These developments form the backdrop of the visit, which is expected to give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation by translating high-level consensus into more practical and effective action.

The visit is also imbued with symbolic significance, taking place in April 2025, a year of great historical importance for both nations. Việt Nam is commemorating the 80th anniversary of its National Day and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Meanwhile, Laos is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its National Day. Against this backdrop, the visit is also seen as an occasion to reflect on the profound and unique friendship that has bound the two nations through decades of struggles and national construction, according to Deputy PM Cường.

He held that this visit will help to strengthen political trust and reinforce the deep-rooted solidarity between the two nations. It also presents an opportunity to raise public awareness, especially for younger generations, of the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos – an “invaluable shared asset” and “one-of-a-kind” on the global stage.

This partnership remains an extremely solid foundation for both sides to navigate difficulties and challenges and work together to safeguard and develop their countries, thereby contributing to peace, friendship, stability and development in the region and around the world.

The official expressed his belief that the trip will be a success, marking another proud chapter in Việt Nam – Laos relations — one characterised by enduring loyalty, mutual trust, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. VNS