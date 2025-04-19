China, Việt Nam promote comprehensive strategic cooperation: Chinese official

BEIJING — Leaders of Việt Nam and China agreed to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries to a new, higher-quality, and deeper level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated.

Talking to the press following Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam, Wang said that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations. Xi chose Việt Nam as the first stop in his foreign visits in 2025, while Tô Lâm also selected China as his first overseas destination to come after assuming the role of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam last year.

The fact that both the leaders paid mutual visits within a year fully reflects the strategic nature and the high level of China – Việt Nam relations, he noted.

Wang stressed that during Xi's trip, Vietnamese and Chinese leaders pledged to accelerate the building of a China – Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and jointly promote the cause of socialism amid a changing global landscape.

According to the Chinese official, the strategic guidance of the top Party and State leaders of the two countries is the greatest advantage and the most important political guarantee for the development of China – Việt Nam relations.

During the visit, Xi and Lâm held an in-depth discussion on shared, strategic, and directional issues, and further deepened their exchanges through two tea talks.

The Chinese leader also met with President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Chinese FM cited Xi as emphasising that China will always support Việt Nam in pursuing its path toward socialism suited to the latter's conditions, in preparing for and holding the 14th National Party Congress, and in continuously creating new prospects for the cause of the Party and the nation.

During the trip, the two sides signed 45 cooperation documents and issued a joint statement, aiming to promote effective, high-quality, and substantive cooperation between the two countries, and speed up the alignment of their development strategies, Wang said.

The expansion and upgrade of railway cooperation between Việt Nam and China demonstrates their determination to pursue common development, he noted, adding that with the launch of the China – Việt Nam railway cooperation mechanism during the Chinese leader’s visit, the two countries will achieve complete connectivity of standard-gauge railway lines, significantly helping enhance cross-border transport capacity, reduce logistics costs, and enable the seamless connection of their supply chains.

This will further expand the new western land - sea route, creating stronger momentum for the China – Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor. It is also expected to become a landmark project in the building of a high-quality Belt and Road Initiative between China and Việt Nam, Wang went on.

According to him, as this year marks the Year of China – Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange, Xi and Vietnamese leaders jointly met with delegates attending the China – Việt Nam people’s friendship meeting, and reaffirmed that the foundation and strength of bilateral relations lie in the people.

The Chinese FM stated that in the context of a changing world, the peaceful development of the two socialist countries – China and Việt Nam – has brought about valuable stability, and the friendly cooperation between them has fully demonstrated a spirit of progress.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China and Việt Nam will work together along the path outlined by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, making new contributions to the cause of socialism in the world and to the development and advancement of humanity. — VNS