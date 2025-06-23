Hạ Long, Hội An and Sa Pa named among ASEAN's top 15 destinations for tourists

HÀ NỘI — Hạ Long, Hội An and Sa Pa are three Vietnamese localities recommended to tourists in a Gulf News article titled 'Top 15 Southeast Asia tourist destinations -- why it's worth a visit'.

Gulf News, one of two English-language daily publications in the Persian Gulf region, listed the main reasons for its destination picks as being a mix of iconic cities, cultural treasures, tropical escapes and foodie havens.

"Southeast Asia is a region where ancient temples whisper stories, emerald waters sparkle under golden suns, and every smile feels like home. From mystical mountains to bustling markets, this enchanting corner of the world offers unforgettable adventures, rich cultures, and warm welcomes," the article reads.

Among the destinations, the UNESCO heritage site of Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province placed third for its surreal seascape of limestone karst peaks and emerald waters, along with the unforgettable experience of a boat cruise or kayaking trip allowing visitors to witness pure nature at its finest.

Meanwhile, the ancient town of Hội An in Quảng Nam Province was ranked eighth. Gulf News called it a lantern-lit, ancient riverside town known for custom tailoring, street eats and a perfectly preserved mix of Asian and French architecture.

Among the many exciting and memorable activities available, tourists were told to ride boats along the Thu Bồn River to enjoy the peaceful and unique traditions and customs of local life.

Finally, the mountain town of Sa Pa was mentioned in last place at Number 15.

"Known for its breathtaking terraced rice fields and ethnic minority cultures, Sa Pa is a misty mountain retreat perfect for trekking and quiet reflection," Gulf News noted.

"Lush, emerald rice terraces cascade down Sa Pa's hills, offering a stunning patchwork of nature and tradition. Tourists also flock here for cool mountain air, vibrant cultures, trekking adventures and panoramic views of the Hoàng Liên Sơn range.

"Sa Pa blends picturesque landscapes with authentic cultural experiences in Việt Nam’s northern highlands," the article stated.

The top two destinations were Bangkok, Thailand in first place with its "ultimate blend of tradition and modern chaos", including golden temples, rooftop bars, floating markets and legendary street food.

Meanwhile the city-state of Singapore came in second for its futuristic, clean and incredibly efficient urban culture. Foodies and city explorers alike will find it to be a paradise.

Other places on the list included Bali, Indonesia; Palawan, Cebu and Bicol in the Philippines; George Town and Penang in Malaysia; Cambodia's Siem Reap and Angkor Wat; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Luang Prabang, Laos; Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei; and Bagan, Myanmar. VNS