K-pop sensation performs mega hits in the pouring rain in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The VP Bank K-Star Spark in Việt Nam - Mega Concert 2025 drew in around 40,000 spectators to Hà Nội's Mỹ Đình Stadium on June 21.

The much-anticipated concert featured a line-up of star artists including CL, Tempest, tripleS and DPR IAN and was headlined by K-pop sensation G-Dragon. Nearly two months after the idol confirmed his return to Việt Nam after 13 years, he has sparked numerous trends on social media, generating a multitude of discussions within the online community.

During the concert, G-Dragon performed many songs associated with his name, including Power, Home Sweet Home, Too Bad, Crayon and Crooked. Notably, Crooked has garnered over 260 million views on YouTube and is a solo track that resonates with millions of the artist's younger fans.

Despite performing in heavy rain, G-Dragon remained enthusiastic and full of energy, greeting the Vietnamese audience with warmth.

Vietnamese fans have been eagerly waiting to meet G-Dragon. The leader of Big Bang is also one of the most beloved K-pop stars from the second generation in Việt Nam.

"I have liked G-Dragon since middle school, and have listened to most of his songs. Not only has he influenced my style, but also my lifestyle and music taste,” said concertgoer Lương Ngọc Hà.

“I have been waiting a long time to see G-Dragon in Việt Nam. I really hope to hear his song Home Sweet Home at the concert in Hà Nội."

Another spectator, Phạm Vân Anh, said: "For me, the concert was quite complete. Even though it rained, the artists still gave their all, and no one in the audience left midway. The atmosphere felt like it took me back to the passionate years of my youth."

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, was born in 1988. He is a singer, rapper, music producer and fashion icon, and has led the hugely popular Big Bang group for 13 years, leaving a significant mark on the K-pop music scene.

After a period of absence due to military service and controversies surrounding drug use, G-Dragon made a strong comeback with the album Übermensch and a world tour of the same name.

Many comments praised G-Dragon for his exceptional charisma, noting that he has remained a hot topic in the industry despite being active through five generations of K-pop.

Music specialists note that the 37-year-old singer is almost the only male solo artist capable of simultaneously topping digital music charts, achieving high album sales and selling out concert tickets.

"G-Dragon is perhaps the only K-pop star who writes, composes and produces his own music while also building a distinct brand as an artist," said Kim Heon Sik, a professor at Jungwon University.

"His creativity and ever-changing style have helped him maintain his star appeal, even after many years away from the spotlight.” VNS