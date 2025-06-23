Classical Don Quixote ballet premieres

HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) will premiere Don Quixote combining classical technique with passionate Spanish dance on June 27 and 28.

Inspired by Cervantes' novel of the same name, the ballet made its debut in 1869, choreographed by Marius Petipa with music by Ludwig Minkus.

The choreographer guides audiences into a world of romance, vibrant life and social shifts through the language of dance. Petipa focused on a small fragment of the original tale - the love story of Kitri and Basilio to craft a dynamic ballet brimming with energy.

The Vietnamese version is co-choreographed by Phạm Minh and Lưu Lan. Minh is a talented artist with an illustrious career in international ballet.

Graduating in choreography at the Kyiv National Ballet School in Ukraine, Minh performed in numerous prestigious productions by renowned choreographers such as George Balanchine, Jiří Kylián and John Cranko.

He is the director of La SALLE Dance School in Toulouse and a frequent instructor at esteemed institutions like Architanz (Tokyo), Ballet de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux, and the National Ballet Theatre of Kyiv.

Joining him in the ballet is Lan, his lifelong friend and longtime collaborator. Together, they have crafted a unique rendition of Don Quixote, blending modern creativity with classical ballet’s timeless elegance, promising an artistic experience brimming with depth and emotion for audiences.

"The VNOB is always striving to advance Vietnamese ballet alongside the world," said VNOB director Phan Mạnh Đức.

"Although we have difficulties such as a lack of dancers and finance, we are determined to bring the world’s top ballets to Việt Nam."

Don Quixote will feature established and emerging dancers including Phạm Thu Hằng, Cao Chí Thành, Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, and Trần Bảo Ngọc.

The established dancers' rich experience helps keep the true spirit of ballet alive and touching the audience's emotions, while also creating space for new creative expressions to blossom.

The title character of Don Quixote will be performed by Thành. He is the first Vietnamese artist to win an official award at the Helsinki International Ballet Competition, one of the four most prestigious ballet competitions in the world.

Portraying the role of Don Quixote requires Thành not only to have experience in ballet but also to convey deep emotions – from the strength and resilience to the vulnerable, innocent moments of a man living in a dream world.

Hằng is one of soloists with classical roles like Odette in Swan Lake, Clara in Nutcracker, and Giselle in Giselle. She returns to the stage as Graziosa in Don Quixote. This role demands seamless harmony between classical ballet technique and authentic Spanish character.

With over 20 years of stage experience, she imbues Graziosa with graceful yet powerful presence, revealing a woman both gentle and resolute.

Alongside them, young talents like Vũ Vũ Anh and Ngọc form a solid foundation that empowers the next generation to unleash their creativity.

“I didn’t expect to take on a lead role so soon," said Ngọc, who plays Kitri.

"At first, I was nervous because it’s a complex and high-stakes role, but I see it as a chance to push myself further.”

Ngọc approaches the role with diligence. She focuses on following the choreographer’s guidance, perfecting every movement, and practising extra hours.

One of the leading roles of Basilion will be performed by Hiếu, one of the most prominent young ballet artists in the country.

Hiếu has performed leading roles in Swan Lake and Giselle. In Don Quixote, he promises to deliver a Basilio brimming with vitality and nuance.

Under the baton of conductor Đồng Quang Vinh, the orchestra will bring to life Minkus's classic melodies tied to the tale of the dreamy knight. The orchestra with each graceful movement help audiences fully experience the radiant Spanish atmosphere and poetic adventures.

The ballet will begin at 8pm at Hồ Gươm Theatre. For ticket information, please visit https://bit.ly/DonQuixoteTicket. VNS