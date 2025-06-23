Phú Yên taps craft village tourism to revive Quảng Đức pottery

PHÚ YÊN — Quảng Đức ancient ceramics are among Phú Yên’s most notable cultural heritages. The south-central province has hosted seminars, exhibitions, and research projects to fully assess their value and propose preservation and tourism development strategies linked to traditional craft villages.

A distinctive craft tradition

Dating back to the late 17th and early 18th centuries, Quảng Đức pottery is an ancient ceramic tradition unique to Phú Yên. The craft originated in a village located near the lower basin of Cái River, close to the former provincial capital of An Thọ, now part of An Thạch Commune in Tuy An District.

The area's favourable access to clay and water transport made it a thriving hub for pottery production and trade. In its heyday, Quảng Đức pottery was widely used not only within Phú Yên Province but also in other provinces in the central region and the Central Highlands.

According to Associate Prof. Dr. Trần Tân Văn, former Director of the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the local clay deposits play an important part in shaping the Quảng Đức pottery tradition. During surveys for the proposed Phú Yên Geopark, many international experts visited the village and examined museum and private collections. They identified Quảng Đức pottery as a potential cultural highlight for the geopark.

Raw materials for the craft, including clay and firewood, are sourced from neighbouring areas, such as An Định Commune, Ô Loan lagoon, and the Cái River's upper reaches.

Associate Prof. Dr. Dặng Văn Thắng, a member of the National Council for Antiquities Appraisal under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, described Quảng Đức ceramics as unique compared to other traditional Vietnamese pottery. The craft comprises three main types, each representing a different stage in the village's production history.

Quảng Đức pottery is known for its wide range of forms, including wine bottles, jars, lime pots, vases, plant pots, incense burners and candle stands. Decorative motifs are equally rich, featuring mythical creatures, pastoral scenes, floral patterns, deer, peacocks, bats and more.

Trần Thanh Hùng, Deputy Head of the provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and Chairman of the Phú Yên UNESCO Club for the Study and Preservation of Antiquities, said Quảng Đức ceramics are valued for their distinctive shaping and glazing techniques. He noted their early domestic and international recognition, with the signature shell glazing setting them apart.

Revival linked with tourism development

Since the mid-20th century, the Quảng Đức pottery tradition has gradually faded due to various social and economic factors. Many technical secrets were lost, and no potters or kilns remain in the village today.

Elderly residents in An Thạch Commune recall that several families used to share a kiln, while wealthier households maintained their own. By 1965, the craft ceased due to war-related displacement. It briefly resumed after 1975, but by 1983, declining demand, dwindling clay resources and firewood shortages led to its abandonment.

Trần Xuân Quang, a local resident, expressed pride in his community's rich ceramic heritage, hoping that the village can revive the trade, connect it with tourism, and create sustainable livelihoods.Recognising the cultural value of Quảng Đức pottery, local authorities and private collectors have made significant efforts over the years to collect, preserve and promote its legacy.

The themed exhibition of Quảng Đức pottery is currently being held at the Phú Yên Museum from May 30 to July 30. The display features around 150 ceramic artefacts from the museum and private collections, along with some 120 photographs showcasing the village’s location, past pottery-making activities, notable items, and decorative details.

Nguyễn Lê Vũ, Deputy Director of the Phú Yên provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the province is implementing various initiatives as part of its tourism development plan for 2025–2030, with a vision to 2050. This includes exhibitions, workshops and research projects aimed at reassessing the cultural value of Quảng Đức ceramics and identifying ways to integrate the craft into local tourism.

He emphasised that reviving the Quảng Đức pottery village could diversify the province’s tourism products, better utilise its cultural heritage resources, and contribute to local socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS