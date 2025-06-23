Artists perform operetta in full at VNAM

HÀ NỘI German operetta The Land of Smiles will be premiered on July 12 at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music in Hà Nội.

The Land of Smiles is an operetta in three acts written by composer Franz Lehár in 1923, and is directed by Phan Huy Phúc.

It follows the adventures of a young Austrian noble woman. She meets and falls in love with a Chinese prince, and despite her father's warnings not to ignore the radical difference between their cultures, she follows her beloved to his homeland.

Once there, she realises that her father was right, her marriage falls apart, and the title of the operetta takes on its full meaning. The prince, despite his despair, remains loyal to the customs of his country and continues to smile despite his misfortunes.

The performance starts at 8pm. Ticket is priced at VNĐ350,000 (US$14). Call 0934528095 for more information. VNS