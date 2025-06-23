Festival to honour families’ cultural values

ĐẮK LẮK The Việt Nam Family Festival 2025 will take place at the Culture and Tourism Centre of the central highland province of Đắk Lắk from June 25-30 with the theme Happy Families - Prosperous Nation.

The festival aims to enhance awareness among various sectors and society about families’ role and position in the construction and protection of the nation.

It will also be an opportunity for localities to share experiences in striving for sustainable family development during the period of industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.

Exhibitions of different themes will be organised within the festival. They include President Hồ Chí Minh and Party Leaders Caring for and Developing Vietnamese Families, Family Culture in the Communities of Ethnic Groups in Việt Nam, Family Culture of the Ethnic Communities in the Central Highlands, and Loving Family.

There will also be the exhibition area organised by the Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism from various provinces and cities, including Hà Giang, Sơn La, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái, Vĩnh Phúc, among others, showcasing families' cultural beauty of in each region.

Nearly 200 booths will showcase renowned speciality products from various localities, featuring consumer goods for families, high-quality farm produce unique to each region and handicrafts that reflect local craftsmanship.

Parents can read books together with their kids at a reading corner themed Family Reading - Strengthening Love, featuring books for children, students and families.

Various cultural and art exchange programmes will take place during the festival, promising an attractive and exciting destination for families to strengthen their bonds this summer holiday. VNS