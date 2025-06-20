'Creative Journeys' art exhibition connects Việt Nam and Singapore

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA) in collaboration with Singapore's Maya Gallery has opened an exhibition themed Những Hành Trình Sáng Tạo (Creative Journeys) to mark the strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Việt Nam.

The international art event brings together artists and art educators from both nations in a creative dialogue with the meaning of 'connection'. It commemorates important historical milestones in 2025, including the 60th Singapore National Day, the 80th Việt Nam National Day and the 100th anniversary of the founding of VNUFA, according to Principal of VNUFA, Dr. Đặng Thị Phong Lan.

Held from June 20 to 26 at VNUFA's Art Space, this landmark exhibition features 80 works by 36 authors from Việt Nam and Singapore who have made many contributions to art education in both countries.

With a spirit of creativity and dedication, the artists are exhibiting works of diverse forms and materials, conveying a visual language that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional communication, according to the organisers.

Creative Journeys thus explores the pivotal role of art education in nurturing creativity, fostering national development and strengthening cultural ties between Singapore and Việt Nam.

"Presenting an impressive collection of contemporary art, ranging from painting, graphics and sculpture to installations, video and collaborative work, each piece reflects the unique creative journey of its creator, emphasising the connection between art, education and cultural identity," the VNUFA Principal said.

It is supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Hà Nội, the Singapore Global Network, the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association and the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam.

Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam attended the opening ceremony on Friday, along with Phạm Xuân Khánh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association in Hà Nội, as well as many of the artists and other guests.

Pieces from 25 Vietnamese artists are on display in the exhibit, all of whom are lecturers at VNUFA's departments of painting, graphics, sculpture, art education and art history.

They have made a clear personal mark with their artwork, not only imbuing it with the creative thinking of contemporary artists but also demonstrating the pioneering and leading spirit of educators.

Through their technically sophisticated paintings, graphics and sculptures, the artistic traditions of the 100-year-old school are firmly upheld.

Meanwhile, the exhibit also features 11 artists from Singapore, including a pioneer artist-educator, lecturers, art teachers, curators, mentors and art advocates and consultants.

The Singaporean artists introduced by the co-founders of Maya Gallery, painter Jeffrey Wandly and art historian Masturah Sha'ari, are the highlight of the exhibition, bringing a fresh and different perspective.

Many of their works show a subtle cultural and historical connection between Singapore and Việt Nam.

The exhibition this year is Maya Gallery’s third bilateral project in Việt Nam, following the success of the 'Hữu Nghị: Singapore & Việt Nam 50-10 Exhibition' at the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts in 2023.

"Việt Nam is a country characterised by a long-standing cultural tradition, while Singapore is known for its technological advances and advanced innovation ecosystem. But the works displayed in the exhibition show a common thread in their art, through the diversity of creative themes and perspectives on life," the event's organising board noted in a statement.

"Standing together, the works demonstrate respect for cultural diversity, harmony in artistic thought, creating a harmonious symbiotic art space," the board added.

Creative Journeys is an exhibition that honours true artistic values, formed by three major elements: creativity, art education and cultural connection.

The exhibition also opens up new potential for cooperation and connection in art between the two countries, strengthening the ASEAN Community and its ideals of unity in diversity. VNS