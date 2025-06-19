Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Serving coffee with history

June 19, 2025 - 10:49
Over 10,000 artefacts from the Sài Gòn era have been preserved at Xứ Nam Kỳ cafe in District 10. These artefacts represent the passion of antique enthusiast Huỳnh Minh Hiệp, who aims to preserve historical values and pass them on to future generations.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng lights up

Đà Nẵng is bursting with colour and excitement as the International Fireworks Festival lights up the night sky. Ten teams from around the world are bringing unforgettable performances in a celebration of art, music and explosive creativity.
Life & Style

Small cricket a big hit

A new animated movie about a famous traditional story is proving to be a big hit among cinema fans. The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village acts as a bridge for children to learn about cultural heritage. It’s also showing off Vietnamese animation’s skills to the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom