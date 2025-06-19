Serving coffee with history

Over 10,000 artefacts from the Sài Gòn era have been preserved at Xứ Nam Kỳ cafe in District 10. These artefacts represent the passion of antique enthusiast Huỳnh Minh Hiệp, who aims to preserve historical values and pass them on to future generations.
The event formed part of Việt Nam’s ongoing campaign to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for the complex at the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in Paris in July.
Gò Cỏ Village, just 2km away from National Highway No 1A in Phổ Thạnh Ward, Đức Phổ Town, is situated in a zone with remnants of the ancient Sa Huỳnh and Chăm cultures in the coastal Sa Huỳnh Beach area.
Đà Nẵng is bursting with colour and excitement as the International Fireworks Festival lights up the night sky. Ten teams from around the world are bringing unforgettable performances in a celebration of art, music and explosive creativity.
A new animated movie about a famous traditional story is proving to be a big hit among cinema fans. The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village acts as a bridge for children to learn about cultural heritage. It’s also showing off Vietnamese animation’s skills to the world.