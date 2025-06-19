Art graduate finds peace in paintings

HCM CITY – Peace in life is the main topic of veteran artist Vũ Hoàng Tuấn’s paintings, which are on display in HCM City.

The exhibition, entitled Trôi Đi Những Bồng Bềnh (Floating Mood), showcases more than 20 oil on canvas paintings depicting peaceful landscapes of the southern and central regions.

The 55-year-old Tuấn uses simple lines, soft and dark colours, and floating objects to remind viewers of dreams.

His paintings feature familiar images of southern regions. Lưới Đăng (Fishing Net) depicts a wooden shack in the middle of the blue sea and sky, while Lặng Lẽ (Quietude) describes boats nestled in the shadow of a rocky mountain.

The works, Mây Trôi (Floating Cloud) and Chiều Vàng (Golden Afternoon), highlight golden dunes in the central coastal region.

Tuấn, a member of the HCM City Fine Arts Association, said that in his paintings, there are no main characters and no focal point, and everything appears to be floating.

He added, Trôi Đi Những Bồng Bềnh is not just an exhibition. It reflects a whisper and a sign, which are light as the wind in the countryside, yet still deep as nostalgia.

The exhibition remains open until June 6 at the Maii Gallery at 72/7 Trần Quốc Toản Street in District 3. — VNS