Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Art graduate finds peace in paintings

June 19, 2025 - 07:44
Peace in life is the main topic of veteran artist Vũ Hoàng Tuấn’s paintings, which are on display in HCM City.
A corner of veteran artist Vũ Hoàng Tuấn’s painting exhibition entitled “Trôi Đi Những Bồng Bềnh” (Floating Mood) in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the artist

HCM CITY – Peace in life is the main topic of veteran artist Vũ Hoàng Tuấn’s paintings, which are on display in HCM City.

The exhibition, entitled Trôi Đi Những Bồng Bềnh (Floating Mood), showcases more than 20 oil on canvas paintings depicting peaceful landscapes of the southern and central regions.

The 55-year-old Tuấn uses simple lines, soft and dark colours, and floating objects to remind viewers of dreams.   

His paintings feature familiar images of southern regions. Lưới Đăng (Fishing Net) depicts a wooden shack in the middle of the blue sea and sky, while Lặng Lẽ (Quietude) describes boats nestled in the shadow of a rocky mountain.

The works, Mây Trôi (Floating Cloud) and Chiều Vàng (Golden Afternoon), highlight golden dunes in the central coastal region.

Tuấn, a member of the HCM City Fine Arts Association, said that in his paintings, there are no main characters and no focal point, and everything appears to be floating.

He added, Trôi Đi Những Bồng Bềnh is not just an exhibition. It reflects a whisper and a sign, which are light as the wind in the countryside, yet still deep as nostalgia.

The exhibition remains open until June 6 at the Maii Gallery at 72/7 Trần Quốc Toản Street in District 3. — VNS

Lưới Đăng (Fishing Net), oil on canvas painting by Tuấn.
Mây Trôi (Floating Cloud), oil on canvas painting by Tuấn.

 

  

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng lights up

Đà Nẵng is bursting with colour and excitement as the International Fireworks Festival lights up the night sky. Ten teams from around the world are bringing unforgettable performances in a celebration of art, music and explosive creativity.
Life & Style

Small cricket a big hit

A new animated movie about a famous traditional story is proving to be a big hit among cinema fans. The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village acts as a bridge for children to learn about cultural heritage. It’s also showing off Vietnamese animation’s skills to the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom