Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Đà Nẵng lights up

June 17, 2025 - 17:42
Đà Nẵng is bursting with colour and excitement as the International Fireworks Festival lights up the night sky. Ten teams from around the world are bringing unforgettable performances in a celebration of art, music and explosive creativity.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Small cricket a big hit

A new animated movie about a famous traditional story is proving to be a big hit among cinema fans. The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village acts as a bridge for children to learn about cultural heritage. It’s also showing off Vietnamese animation’s skills to the world.
Life & Style

Canada, China spark amazing fireworks displays at DIFF

The Canadian team featured their unique performance style with ‘Star Dust’, which bathed Đà Nẵng's Hàn River with light. Meanwhile, Jiangxi Yangfeng, one of China's leading fireworks teams, showed off their performance ‘Journey to the West', inspired by the classic Chinese novel of the same name.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom