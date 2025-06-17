Archaeological excavation approved at Óc Eo - Ba Thê Cultural Heritage Site

AN GIANG — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved an archaeological excavation in a 300sq.m area at the Óc Eo - Ba Thê Cultural Heritage Site in Thoại Sơn District, An Giang Province.

Under the ministry's Decision 1881/QĐ-BVHTTDL, the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities will coordinate with the Óc Eo Cultural Relic Management Board to conduct excavations at the Tư Trâm Hill, Citadel Moat 1, Citadel Moat 2 and Citadel Moat 3 sites in Trung Sơn Hamlet, Óc Eo Town.

The project will take place from June 18 to August 10.

Licensed agencies are asked to protect the stratigraphy of the relic, disseminate information to residents about the protection of the site and not announce official conclusions without the agreement of the Department of Cultural Heritage.

The Óc Eo Cultural Relic Management Board is responsible for preserving and protecting any artefacts collected during the archaeological excavation process, avoiding damage and loss. The board must then report to the culture ministry with plans to protect and promote the value of those artefacts.

Results of the archaeological excavations and proposed management and protection plans for the areas must be sent to the Ministry within one month, while a scientific report must be completed within one year.

The Óc Eo - Ba Thê archaeological site has a total protected area of 433.2ha, which is divided into 143.9ha in Zone A on the slopes and foot of Ba Thê Mountain, and Zone B, which covers 289.3ha in Óc Eo field.

From the remaining physical vestiges of the ancient site, archaeologists concluded that it was part of a culture associated with the kingdom of Funan – a rich and powerful country in Southeast Asia from 0BCE until the seventh century.

The archaeological site of Óc Eo - Ba Thê was the main transshipment point between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean through the Kra Strait in southern Thailand at that time.

This property contains clues to an ancient civilisation that has long since disappeared.

Due to the area's historical, cultural and scientific value, in September 2012, the Óc Eo - Ba Thê archaeological and architectural site was recognised as a special national relic. — VNS