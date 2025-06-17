Renowned sculptor’s artistic language told at exhibition

HUẾ — An art exhibition focused on the artistic language of Điềm Thị Phùng Thị is being held at Huế Museum of Fine Arts in celebration of the 105th anniversary of her birth (1920-2025).

Điềm Phùng Thị is recognised globally as the most famous contemporary sculptor from Việt Nam and has had a significant impact on the world of sculpture.

Her name has transcended Vietnamese borders, earning admiration worldwide, as she is one of only two Asians mentioned in the Larousse Dictionary of 20th Century Art (1991). She was also honoured as an academician of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts in 1992.

The uniqueness of Thị’s art lies in her creation of a sculptural form based on the assembly and transformation of seven geometric modules. Art critic Ray Mond Cogniat refers to these as "letters", while Professor Trần Văn Khê describes them as "seven musical notes", representing what in Daoist thought are seen as the "seven life intervals" of Điềm Phùng Thị.

With just these seven modules, she has constructed a distinct artistic world – a vibrant realm formed through variations in size and the arrangement of these seven elements.

The Artistic Language of Điềm Phùng Thị - Continuity and Creativity exhibition displays original artworks and jewellery by the sculptor, along with 32 artistic pieces, five sets of crafted jewellery from various generations of visual artists, and 60 artworks created by children.

These artworks are resulted from the creative programme of the same theme, featuring the participation of 18 visual artists from Huế, Đà Nẵng, and Hà Nội, as well as 60 children from the city of Huế.

According to the director of the Huế Museum of Fine Arts, Đinh Thị Hoài Tra, the artists, inspired by the flexible modular system of the celebrated sculptor, have employed suitable techniques in line, space, and the arrangement of artistic language to create a sculptural structure that reflects Thị's influence in their works or to tell a new story relevant to contemporary society.

She also noted that the generations of artists have adapted and innovated from Thị's artistic language in their own creations, showcasing a continuity in the flow of art. Additionally, they aim to convey and spread her art to the public through various forms, including painting, sculpture, graphics and video.

The event also features a performance of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) collections inspired by Thị’s art, created in collaboration with designer Viết Bảo, alongside her artistic jewellery collection crafted by emerging artists.

The city of Huế has consistently valued and honoured the significant contributions of the female artist to the region. The city has also prioritised investment in the preservation and promotion of Thị's artistic legacy.

The Điềm Phùng Thị Art Centre serves not only as an artistic space but also as a creative thinking environment and an educational hub for students and the public who admire her work.

The Artistic Language of Điềm Phùng Thị - Continuity and Creativity exhibition will run until June 28. VNS