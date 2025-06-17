Exhibition showcases book, magazine and newspaper cover designs

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition featuring the art of designing book, magazine and newspaper covers is being held for the first time by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association for the 100th anniversary of the founding of Việt Nam’s Revolutionary Press (1925 – 2025).

The display, held at the Fine Arts Exhibition Hall in Hà Nội, brings together a large number of artists, graphic designers, journalists, publishers, bookstores and experts in the fields of communication and fine arts from across the country.

Participating artists span multiple generations, including established professionals like Văn Sáng, Trần Đại Thắng, Lê Trí Dũng, Đỗ Ngọc Dũng and Tạ Quốc Kỳ Nam, along with students majoring in designing.

The exhibition showcases thousands of notable book, magazine and newspaper cover designs. It features early covers that reflect historical context and significant periods for the nation, as well as modern and creative designs in the digital age, including covers for political essays, literature, art and children's books.

Documentation, sketches and the creative processes of the artists and designers are also on display. The works create a vibrant visual space for the public, showcasing the diversity in expressive language and clearly illustrating the dynamic transformation of book, magazine and newspaper cover designing industry in Việt Nam throughout its journey of national defence and development.

According to artist Lê Tiến Vượng, the design of book, magazine and newspaper covers is not merely decorative, but serves as the first gateway for readers to access content.

"The presentation of these covers is a 'second language' and a visual highlight that plays a crucial role in publishing, storytelling and reflecting the various aspects of social life, while also creating a distinct identity for Vietnamese book and press covers," he said.

The artist hoped that the exhibition would honour the design profession, especially for cover design and published works, which have often remained in the shadows of the authors' glory. Alongside a selection of cover designs from various generations of artists, the exhibition also includes the portraits, names and detailed information of each designer, ensuring their contributions are clearly recognised.

Thousands of printed cover designs showcased in the exhibition demonstrate the grand scale of communications and highlights the robust development of book, magazine and newspaper cover design in Việt Nam in recent years.

The organising committee will select the top 10 outstanding works from the exhibition and will award prizes and certificates to the designers of these exceptional covers.

A seminar on the art of book, magazine and newspaper cover design in Việt Nam will take place in the exhibition space on June 22. This event will feature several speakers and artists sharing stories and candid discussions about the profession.

The exhibition is open to the public until June 22 at the Fine Arts Exhibition House, located on 16 Ngô Quyền Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. — VNS