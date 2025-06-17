Blockbusters from abroad hit Vietnamese theatres this summer

HCM CITY — A wave of high-budget international films is landing in Vietnamese cinemas, going head-to-head with local productions and creating an exciting moviegoing season this summer.

As in previous years, summer is the prime season for a wide variety of films, including horror, action, drama-romance, and especially, animated features for younger audiences.

The popular Japanese animated film Doraemon: Nobita and the Art World Tales, released on May 23, is currently dominating the Vietnamese box office, sitting at number one with over VNĐ142 billion (US$5.6 million) in earnings.

Another major release, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, debuted at the end of May.

With a budget of $400 million, the film has grossed $450 million globally, including VNĐ36.7 billion ($1.45 million) in Việt Nam.

One of the most anticipated blockbusters in June is How to Train Your Dragon, directed by Dean DeBlois, the creator of the iconic animated franchise.

Set for release on June 13, the film follows Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, who lives on the island of Berk and joins a dragon training camp with other children at his age.

Also arriving on June 13 is The Fifth Superpower, marking the return of South Korean superstar Yoo Ah-in.

The movie follows five ordinary people who unexpectedly gain superpowers after a bizarre organ transplant procedure, akin to hitting the lottery.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt makes his return to the big screen with F1, opening on June 27.

Set in the world’s most prestigious racing event, Formula 1, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and created by the team behind Top Gun: Maverick.

It has received glowing early reviews and is poised to be a box office hit.

Releasing on the same day, M3GAN 2.0, directed by Gerard Johnstone, continues the horror saga two years after the events of the first film.

In this sequel, Gemma, played by Allison Williams, discovers that the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen.

Three more blockbusters are scheduled for July, namely Jurassic World: Rebirth, released on July 4; Superman on July 11 and Fantastic Four: First Step on July 25.

These international films are putting significant pressure on domestic productions. Nevertheless, many Vietnamese films are hitting theatres this summer.

The horror genre is represented by Năm Mười (Hide and Seek) on May 30, Dưới Đáy Hồ (The Lake) on June 6, and Út Lan - Oán Linh Giữ Của (Út Lan: The Vengeful Spirit's Treasure) on June 20.

Vietnamese animation also has a presence with Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (The Cricket's Adventure to the Muddy Village) on May 30 and Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu (Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu) on June 20.

In the drama-romance category, there’s Điều Ước Cuối Cùng (The Last Wish) by director Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên on July 4 and Mang Mẹ Đi Bỏ (Leaving mom), a Vietnamese–Korean co-production directed by Mo Hong-jin, set to premiere on August 1. — VNS