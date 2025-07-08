Training course enhances ties among young leaders of Laos, Việt Nam, Cambodia

VIENTIANE — A specialised training course for young leaders of border provinces of Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia officially opened in Vientiane on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen friendship and cooperation among the three countries.

Attending the opening ceremony were Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member and Head of the Organisation Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, and a large number of young officials from the border provinces of the three nations.

In her opening remarks, Sisay Leudetmounsone underlined the significance of the training course, describing it as a follow-up activity to realise the outcomes of a recent meeting of top leaders of the LPRP, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP). She noted that the programme contributed practically to the development of each Party and country, while reinforcing the deep mutual trust and traditional friendship among Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The official also reaffirmed that the long-standing relations between the three nations are a valuable legacy, forged during their shared struggle for national independence and now being further promoted in their ongoing efforts for national development.

Taking place from July 8–15, the course offers a platform for young leaders to exchange experiences in socio-economic development and discuss theoretical and practical issues of shared interest among the three Parties.

The training focuses on a range of topics, including the role of the LPRP in the international arena, the traditional relations among Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia, the building and safeguarding of peaceful, friendly and cooperative borders, as well as strategies for economic, trade, tourism and cultural cooperation in the context of regional and global integration. It also examines Laos’s socio-economic development strategy in the current integration era.

As part of the programme, participants will engage with senior leaders and experts in Laos on key issues, including the historical and political ties among the three countries and their efforts to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including border security.

They will also take part in field visits to historical sites and major production facilities in Vientiane capital city and Vientiane province to gain practical insights into the challenges and opportunities facing each country in the current context. — VNS