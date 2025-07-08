Việt Nam promotes multifaceted cooperation with Chile

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures and promotes multifaceted cooperation with Chile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said during his meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS summit on Monday (local time).

The PM proposed Chile create favourable conditions and have special policies for Vietnamese enterprises to cooperate and invest effectively in Chile, contributing to local socio-economic development.

President Boric, for his part, affirmed that Việt Nam has always been a close friend and a leading important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia, with traditional friendship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and late Chilean President Salvador Allende, and nurtured by many generations.

Sharing Chính’s proposals, Boric hoped that the two countries would strengthen cooperation in culture, arts, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

The two leaders highly appreciated the official visit to Chile by State President Lương Cường in November last year, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam – Chile Comprehensive Partnership.

They agreed to direct relevant ministries and sectors of the two countries to continue to promote the realisation of the results achieved during President Cường's visit, with special attention paid to enhancing trade and investment cooperation commensurate with the potential and needs of both sides, while taking advantage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and increasing access to each other's market.

On the occasion, PM Chính conveyed the invitation from President Cuong to Chilean President Boric to visit and attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cyberscrime, to be held in Hà Nội in October this year. — VNS