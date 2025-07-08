PM’s Brazil visit deepens Việt Nam’s ties with traditional partners

HÀ NỘI - With nearly 40 productive engagements on the sidelines of the Expanded BRICS Summit 2025 and meetings with senior leaders of countries and international organisations, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Brazil has significantly contributed to elevating Việt Nam’s global role and status.

It also deepened the country's ties with traditional partners and friends while mobilising resources, especially in science and technology, to diversify markets and boost exports to promising destinations, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Hằng said the PM’s July 4–8 trip aimed to further implement Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

It conveyed Việt Nam’s image as a trusted partner in the international community, adding new dimensions to strategic partnerships and opening a new chapter of cooperation that meets the needs and interests of both countries, especially in a time of complex global developments.

On the bilateral front, the PM held important talks with President Lula da Silva and other Brazilian leaders and met with leading Brazilian business groups. These engagements resulted in tangible outcomes aligned with the aspirations of both countries, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development both regionally and globally.

According to Deputy FM Hằng, the visit further deepened political ties and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, particularly as Brazil assumes an increasingly important role in regional and global affairs.

The two countries agreed on major directions for future cooperation, particularly in the areas of economy, trade and investment. Trade turnover, which stood at just US$1.5 billion in 2011, has now reached nearly $8 billion, accounting for almost 35 per cent of Việt Nam’s total trade with Latin America.

Brazil is currently Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in the region. This growth underscores the strategic complementarity between the two economies and the need for strategic-level collaboration to maintain and enhance growth momentum.

President Lula da Silva expressed support for Việt Nam in concluding negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with MERCOSUR as well as a bilateral FTA between Việt Nam and Brazil by 2025.

Việt Nam and Brazil also announced the first shipments of Vietnamese tra-basa (pangasius) and tilapia to Brazil, and the first batch of Brazilian beef to Việt Nam. These products mark a starting point for broader agricultural and aquaculture market access and export cooperation in the near future.

At the Expanded BRICS Summit, PM Chính delivered a strong message in support of multilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the role of developing countries in global governance. He proposed several practical and impactful initiatives aligned with the interests of developing nations, including cooperation in health care, environmental protection, climate change response, pandemic resilience and global financial reform.

He also advocated for enhanced South-South economic connectivity and the application of AI and technology for sustainable development, while promoting equitable access to finance, technology, and health care for developing countries.

The PM held numerous bilateral meetings with leaders of BRICS members and partners, developing countries and international organisations, paving the way for new cooperation directions in politics, economy, science and technology, and investment. These efforts aimed to promote practical, in-depth and effective partnerships, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

To realise the outcomes of the visit, PM Chính has instructed relevant ministries, sectors and localities to prioritise the implementation of the Việt Nam–Brazil Joint Statement and the Action Plan for the Strategic Partnership agreed upon by the two countries’ senior leaders in March 2025. Việt Nam and Brazil will continue high-level and working-level exchanges to coordinate effective implementation of these agreements, with goodwill, determination, and strong political commitment.

In addition to traditional areas of cooperation, agriculture will remain a focus moving forward. Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses are expected to work proactively with Brazilian partners to review and address existing obstacles to market access.

Both countries are also working toward the early signing of a bilateral FTA and an agreement on long-term food security for Brazil, along with agreements on investment protection, double taxation avoidance and visa facilitation for citizens of both countries. Việt Nam will also actively cooperate with other MERCOSUR members to accelerate negotiations and promptly conclude a Việt Nam–MERCOSUR FTA.

These efforts are aligned with the continued effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59 on proactive international integration in the new context.

"As the world undergoes profound changes, Việt Nam’s active participation in multilateral mechanisms, most recently the BRICS, serves to harness international resources for national development, diversify partnerships and enhance the country’s overall strength," Hằng said.

On that basis, the Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Việt Nam would continue to elevate its voice and role in global affairs, contribute to strengthening solidarity among developing countries and promote inclusive, comprehensive multilateralism grounded in the UN Charter and international law. VNS