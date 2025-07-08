HCM City, Intel cooperate in training AI human resources

HCM CITY – Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được expressed his hope that Intel Corporation would expand investment in the city, particularly in training high-tech engineers and human resources in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

At a working session on July 8 with Sarah Kemp, Vice President for International Government Affairs at Intel Corporation, he also expected that Intel Vietnam and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) would soon reach concrete agreements on cooperation in AI human resource development, tailored to practical needs and aimed at producing tangible, measurable outcomes. HCM City also hopes the corporation to replicate successes of Intel Việt Nam and attract more high-tech investors to the southern metropolis, Được said.

The municipal leader praised Intel Vietnam’s contributions over the past two decades to the development of the city’s scientific and technological ecosystem and its broader socio-economic growth.

Sharing the city’s development vision, Được noted that following the mergence with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, HCM City gain a significantly larger development space and stronger regional connectivity. The city is poised to become a leading hub for economic growth, innovation, logistics, and finance both in Việt Nam and in the region, opening up vast potential for cooperation with US partners in high-tech industries, education, clean energy, healthcare, and beyond.

For her part, Kemp congratulated the city on its strong development potential and voiced cautious optimism regarding the ongoing US-Việt Nam tariff negotiations, expressing her hope that semiconductors and high-tech products would be included in the list of goods eligible for tariff exemptions or preferential treatment.

Praising Việt Nam’s strategy for semiconductor and high-tech development, Kemp highlighted that Intel was among the first technology companies to implement public-private partnerships in AI human resource training in Việt Nam. She affirmed Intel Việt Nam’s readiness to support the training of municipal officials in AI application as well as to provide essential skill training for current and future professionals in the field.

Kemp further stated that Intel is committed to accompanying and assisting HCM City in developing transport infrastructure and exploring investment cooperation in renewable energy.

Kenneth Tse, General Director of Intel Vietnam, noted that in nearly 20 years of operations in the country, Intel Vietnam has exported over 4 billion products, contributing more than US$100 billion to Việt Nam’s export revenue. The company is also adopting Intel’s latest technologies in its local production. Over the past three months, it has started producing the company’s most advanced 18A semiconductor chips in Việt Nam, providing the country with access to cutting-edge technology and enhancing the quality of its tech workforce.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, Head of the SHTP Management Board, emphasised the fruitful relationship between the SHTP and Intel Vietnam. He said Intel’s AI training programme in HCM City currently targets public employees and graduates with a need for AI application skills.

A joint working group has been established to develop a cooperation framework and training content, under which Intel Vietnam will provide training materials while the SHTP will recruit and organise the target trainees, he said. — VNS