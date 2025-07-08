Việt Nam highlights achievements in promoting civil and political rights

GENEVA – The United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 7-8 to review Việt Nam’s fourth periodic report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh and composed of representatives from relevant ministries and agencies, presented Việt Nam’s achievements in promoting and protecting civil and political rights.

The ICCPR, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966 and came into force since 1976, is one of the most significant international treaties on human rights, covering a broad range of civil and political rights of individuals.

Việt Nam, which is committed to peace and placing the well-being of its people above others, has consistently placed human rights at the core of its development strategy. Since joining the ICCPR on September 24, 1982, Việt Nam has achieved substantial progress in safeguarding and advancing human and civil rights.

The 2013 Constitution marked a pivotal step, clearly affirming the responsibilities of organisations and individuals to recognise, respect, protect, and ensure human and civil rights across various spheres. In recent years, Việt Nam has revised and enacted numerous important legal documents on human rights. Legislative advancements, effective law enforcement, and ongoing judicial reforms have provided a crucial legal foundation to ensure that all Vietnamese citizens fully enjoy their civil and political rights.

Fulfilling its reporting obligations under Article 40 of the ICCPR, Việt Nam submitted its fourth national report in March 2023, followed by its responses to the committee’s list of issues in late 2024. The reports were prepared in accordance with the UN's guidelines and through extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders. They highlighted Việt Nam’s comprehensive progress in civil and political rights since its third report in 2019, reaffirming the country’s commitment to its international obligations.

With a human-centred approach to national renewal and development, Việt Nam has continued to refine its legal framework and policies on human rights since 2019, achieving notable improvements in justice access, equality before the law, the right to life, healthcare, education, social security, freedom of religion and belief, press and internet freedom, and gender equality. Việt Nam’s rankings on the Human Development Index (HDI) and Gender Equality Index (GEI), assessed by UN agencies, have steadily improved.

The Vietnamese Government has also adopted measures to safeguard public health and maintain socio-economic stability during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is actively advancing green growth, digital and circular economy, while honouring its commitments under international human rights treaties.

Responding to concerns based on unverified sources cited by certain organisations and individuals, the Việt Namese delegation provided factual information, stressing its commitment to dialogue and cooperation grounded in mutual respect for differences. — VNS