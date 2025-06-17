Việt Nam promotes cultural exchanges in Australia

SYDNEY – A cultural event featuring Vietnamese film screening and a photo exhibition was held on June 15 in Canberra, attracting a large number of participants and leaving a strong impression of Việt Nam’s beauty and development.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the event aimed to introduce the country's landscapes, people, and achievements to the Australian public and international friends.

The screening of the acclaimed film Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass brought viewers to the poetic Vietnamese countryside of the 1980s.

Meanwhile, the photo exhibition showcased dozens of artistic images capturing vivid and authentic scenes of Việt Nam from expansive rice fields and ancient streets to modern architectures and emotional moments of daily life.

Attendees also had the opportunity to sample Vietnamese products now available in major Australian supermarkets, including dried jackfruit, cashew nuts, guava juice, and coffee.

The event received positive feedback from guests, many of whom expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s natural charm and cultural richness, and a desire to learn more about the country.

The embassy’s initiative not only fostered cultural exchanges between the two countries but also contributed to promoting Việt Nam’s image internationally. — VNA/VNS