HCM City to launch tours named after wards like Vũng Tàu, Sài Gòn, Chợ Lớn

HCM CITY — HCM City is set to revamp its tour itineraries, naming them after culturally significant wards such as Vũng Tàu, Sài Gòn, and Chợ Lớn in a bid to captivate international tourists.

Nguyễn Thị Ái Vy, media representative of an inbound travel company on Trần Quốc Thảo Street, recently told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the company is preparing to launch a fully refreshed tour line using the city’s new ward names, along with appealing promotional policies to attract tourists.

“The cultural stories of Sài Gòn, Gia Định and Chợ Lớn will intrigue visitors. We’re redesigning tour itineraries so that just stepping on the bus evokes vivid images for tourists, with each location tied to a unique narrative. These will be theme-based tours anchored in heritage spaces,” Vy explained.

“In the past, it was hard to attract interest with names like District 1 or District 2. But now, we can offer tours like ‘Vibrant Sài Gòn’, ‘Lively Streets Tour’, or a Gia Định tour themed around Southern Vietnamese culture. Each ward has its own story, which makes it easier for businesses to develop new and distinctive products,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tô Hiền Hậu, who organises tours to Japan for a company in HCM City, said his firm will begin updating tour titles and related information next week to align with the new administrative units.

“Our company address will now read Sài Gòn Ward. All our tour operators and guides are updating the ward names on their name cards and official materials. We’re ready to adapt,” he said.

“In terms of actual operations, as we mostly serve the outbound travel market, nothing major has changed yet,” Hậu added.

Locals to become part-time tour guides

According to a travel agency based in Vũng Tàu Ward in HCM City, the city’s newly named wards present a creative opportunity for tourism businesses to expand previously limited tour offerings.

“To compete with larger, more established companies, we’re planning to recruit local residents as part-time tour guides. These new ward names reflect communities and create a strong sense of local identity. Residents know their areas intimately and can tell stories with authenticity,” a representative said.

Seizing the opportunity, Trương Duy Thành, general director of Unisky Travel, said many businesses and tourism brands will start refreshing their destinations, but in the digital marketing era, clear direction is needed to avoid confusing visitors.

He suggested the city’s tourism authorities produce a new, user-friendly tourism map reflecting the administrative updates.

At the same time, Thành said travel companies should step up digital promotion through social media platforms, search tools, and online maps, using media outlets and digital channels to convey messages and establish destination branding. - VNS